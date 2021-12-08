Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says anti-vax doctor putting lives at risk

NZ Medical Association chairman Alistair Humphrey talks to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking. Video / Newstalk ZB

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has condemned the actions of a Canterbury doctor issuing medical certificates as vaccine exemptions, saying she is putting lives at risk.

Ardern this morning confirmed investigations were under way into the actions of Dr Jonie Girouard, who was caught on camera issuing fake vaccine exemption certificates.

The Prime Minister said the Kaiapoi doctor's actions were dangerous and officials were making sure this would not happen again.

"I think everybody would be disappointed and upset to see a health professional undertaking activity such as this that puts people at risk."

She said medical professionals should not be issuing misinformation or "acting fraudulently".

She confirmed that officials in the Health Ministry were now looking at it.

"I do want to give some reassurance here - this appears to be the actions of some individuals here and we will be looking at ways of ensuring it cannot be replicated.

"If a medical professional is not vaccinated, they should not be operating."

One of the fake vaccine exemption certificates.

It comes as the Medical Association said police should be investigating the anti-vax doctor who was caught on camera issuing fake vaccine exemption certificates.

The documents being issued suggested a "fraudulent practice" and there was a "strong case to be answered here for fraud", chairman Alistair Humphrey said today.

Meanwhile, Girouard wasn't at her Kaiapoi clinic today.

When the Herald paid her a visit at her home in Sefton, North Canterbury, her husband threatened to call the police.

"Get off the property, now," the irate Michael Girouard said.

He threatened the Herald with trespass orders while his wife also refused to comment.

Health officials were made aware of the situation after a reporter went undercover and visited the Canterbury GP's clinic in a bid to see if he could get an exemption himself.

Girouard, who runs a weight-loss clinic in Kaiapoi, has been offering an alternative option for people who do not want to get vaccinated.

A note on the clinic window states it does not discriminate against anyone based on their gender, religious, age or "personal medical decisions".