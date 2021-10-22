Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Popular Long Bay Beach among new locations of interest

October 22 2021 New Zealand will move to a new "traffic light" system to manage Covid-19 when District Health Boards have 90 per cent of its eligible population vaccinated.

Long Bay Beach, a popular picnic destination on Auckland's North Shore is among a list of new locations of interest linked to Covid-infected people to be released by health officials.

People who went to the beach last Saturday, October 16 between noon and 4.30pm are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, and to get a test if symptoms develop.

A woman who was there on the day said it was crowded, with "hundreds if not thousands" last weekend.

Locations released at 6pm also included five supermarkets, New World in New Lynn, Supervalue Flatbush, Fresh Choice Te Awamutu and Countdown Supermarkets in Kaikohe and Te Awamutu.

• Long Bay Beach: Long Bay, Auckland. Sat, Oct 16, 12-4.30pm

• SuperValue Flatbush: 8/130 Dawson Road, Clover Park, Auckland. Tue, Oct 19, 10.15am-11am

• FreshChoice Te Awamutu: 39 Rewi Street, Te Awamutu. Tues Oct 16, 12.40pm-1.46pm

• Wang Mart Henderson: 33 Catherine Street, Mon, Oct 18, 12.09pm-12.15pm

Lincoln Rd in Henderson, West Auckland, now has 13 locations of interest and exposure events at supermarkets, eateries, stores and a pharmacy there.

Well-known for its many takeaway restaurants and eateries, Lincoln Rd's two main supermarkets - Pak'nSave and Countdown - have both recorded several visits by Covid positive members of the public over the past two weeks.

The Unichem Medi-Centre Pharmacy and a popular meat and fruit and vegetable shop, Mr Meats Plus, are both locations of interest; as is Waitakere Hospital's emergency department, which is also on Lincoln Rd.

A liquor store, West Liquor Lincoln Green, is also linked to a Covid case.

Covid on Lincoln Rd

• West Liquor Lincoln Green: 159 Lincoln Rd: Thurs, Oct 14, 12pm-12.10pm

• Mr Meats Plus: 8/155 Lincoln Rd: Thurs, Oct 14, 12.30pm-1pm

• Pak'nSave Lincoln: Corner of Lincoln Rd and Universal Drive: (five times)

- Weds, Oct 13, 3pm-3.20pm

- Weds, Oct 13, 5.15pm-6pm

- Tues, Oct 12, 9.04pm-10pm

- Sun, Oct 10, 4.30pm-6.15pm

- Weds, Oct 6, 8am-9am

• Countdown Lincoln: Corner of Universal Drive and Lincoln Rd (four times)

- Mon, Oct 18, 12.35pm-1pm

- Sat, Oct 16, 1.32pm-1.42pm

- Sun, Oct 10, 12pm-1pm

- Tues, Oct 5, 5.15pm-6.15pm

• Unichem Medi-Centre Pharmacy: 131 Lincoln Rd: Sat, Oct 9, 9.15pm-11pm

• Waitakere Hospital Emergency Room: 55 Lincoln Rd: Sat, Oct 9, 8.14pm-8.36pm

In today's update from the Ministry of Health, five new locations or exposure of interest have been identified - all in Auckland.

12.15pm update

• Supa Save Supermarket: 6 Fair Mall, Otara. Mon, Oct 18, 1pm-1.15pm

• Pak'nSave Glen Innes: (twice) 182 Apirana Ave, Glen Innes. Sat, Oct 16, 11.45am-1pm and Sun, Oct 17, 6pm-7.15pm

• Mobil Wiri: 62 Wiri Station Rd, Wiri. Sat, Oct 16, 1pm-1.10pm

• Inverell Superette: 25 Inverell Ave, Wiri. Sun, Oct 17, 3pm-3.10pm

The Supa Save Supermarket at Fair Mall, in Otara, was visited by a person with Covid on Monday afternoon between 1pm and 1.15pm.

Anyone who was there during that 15 minutes is advised to monitor their health for 14 days after being at the shop and to get a test done if Covid symptoms start to show.

Pak'nSave Glen Innes, on Apirana Avenue, had two exposure events over the weekend - firstly on Saturday between 11.45am and 1pm and then Sunday evening between 6pm and 7.15pm.

The same health advice is being given to anyone affected by those visits also.

The other two locations have been identified in Wiri near Manurewa, South Auckland.

An infected member of the public visited the Mobil gas station, on Wiri Station Rd, on Saturday afternoon between 1pm and 1.10pm.

A Covid positive case was also at the Inverell Superette, on Inverell Ave, the next day for 10 minutes between 3pm and 3.10pm.

The latest anyone with the virus has been out and about in the community was two days ago, according to the ministry's locations list.

Greenhithe Pharmacy Unichem, at 8 Greenhithe Rd, is connected to an infected person there between 2pm and 2.30pm on Wednesday.

A shopper at Countdown Manukau that day has also tested positive for Covid. They were at the supermarket, at 652 Great South Rd, for just under half an hour between 10.38am and 11am.