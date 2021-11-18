Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Poll of principals finds 98 per cent of teachers have had first dose

Perry Rush, president of the New Zealand Principals' Federation which has carried out an informal poll of member associations. Photo / NZME

A snapshot poll of principals' associations has found about one teacher in 50 was not vaccinated as of Tuesday's deadline - while one in 25 support staff had also not had the jab.

Those vaccination rates - 98 per cent for teachers, and 96 per cent for support staff - are much better than the New Zealand average of just over 90 per cent.

But their loss is still causing staffing issues for some schools, with some principals calling for more support to navigate the employment process.

Children under 12 can't yet be vaccinated so having all school staff vaccinated is considered essential to help lower the risk of students catching Covid.

The NZ Principals' Federation carried out its "informal snapshot poll" on November 16 - the first day when unvaccinated teachers weren't allowed on site under the new education sector vaccine mandate.

The data was collected from principals' associations in Wellington, Kāpiti, Whanganui, Christchurch, South Canterbury, Masterton, Kaipara, Central King Country, Otago, Selwyn, Nelson, Hunua, Eastern Southland, Manawatū, Western and Eastern Bay of Plenty, Waiuku, Waitākere, Mid-Canterbury, Central Otago, South Taranaki, and New Plymouth.

Just over half of schools (54 per cent) had 100 per cent of staff with at least one dose of the vaccine, according to federation president Perry Rush. The remainder had at least one staff member who was not yet vaccinated.

"Results show pleasingly high Covid vaccination compliance rates in our schools across the motu," Rush wrote in his newsletter to principals this morning.

And high numbers of staff had had their first vaccination over the weekend so they could keep teaching - with many principals reporting that the deadline was "a helpful incentive".

They found 2.2 per cent of teachers had not yet had their first dose. And 4 per cent of support staff - which includes administration, cleaners, caretakers and teacher aides - were also unvaccinated.

Those numbers are higher than initial survey responses had suggested. Rush told Stuff earlier this week it appeared about 1 per cent of teachers weren't vaccinated.

Rush said the survey was not fully representative - and did not include some areas with lower vaccination rates.

The Ministry of Education is collecting data from all schools today and on Monday on teachers' vaccination status.

Schools have been told they will be contacted by their regional office for summarised data on the vaccination status of their registered teachers, teacher aides and other paid non-teaching staff.



"This information will be used to help us understand the national and regional vaccination status of the education workforce and to ensure we are providing you with the support you need," the ministry said in its bulletin last night.

School staff can still change their minds and get vaccinated - the deadline to be double-dosed is January 1, which would require a first dose by the second week of December.

The Astra Zeneca vaccine has been touted as an alternative for those who don't want the Pfizer vaccine - the first 100,000 AZ doses have just arrived in the country.

But according to the NZPF's poll, principals were not expecting unvaccinated staff to take up the Astra Zeneca vaccine, based on informal conversations they had had with those staff.

Rush acknowledged all the work principals had been doing to encourage staff to get vaccinated and showing them they were respected and valued.

"Your leadership has helped many hesitant teachers and support staff to retain their positions in your schools and avoid the stress of having to fill staffing shortages at this late stage in the year."