Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Police, Wellington City Council to closely monitor planned anti-vaccine protest

Police and the Wellington City Council will be monitoring a large anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown group as it converges on the capital this morning.

A large number of protesters from the Freedom and Rights Coalition are expected to gather in Wellington's Civic Square on Thursday before marching to Parliament to protest the traffic light system, vaccine mandates the Government's plan to vaccinate under 12s from next year.

Parliament had its last sitting day of the year on Wednesday, meaning the building will be empty of politicians.

Last month thousands of protesters caused traffic interruptions through the CBD by marching to Parliament, protesting much of the same content they plan to protest on Thursday.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they will be present and monitoring the protest, ready to respond as appropriate. The council is also helping by monitoring its CCTV cameras and sharing content on social media to let Wellingtonians know if there is any traffic disruption.