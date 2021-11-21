Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Police, health authorities investigating circumstances of Napier's Covid-19 positive case

Investigations are underway into the circumstances in which a permitted Auckland traveller, who later tested positive for Covid-19, came to Napier. Photo / NZME

Police are working together with the Ministry of Health on the circumstances in which a person who later tested positive for Covid-19 left Auckland for Napier.

The positive case was revealed by the Ministry of Health and Hawke's Bay District Health Board on Saturday night.

On Sunday, DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said the person was tested before leaving Auckland and received the news of a positive result after arriving in Hawke's Bay.

The person had permission to make the trip from Auckland, according to a statement from the DHB.

A spokesperson for police said they were working with health agencies on the circumstances around the person's departure from Auckland.

"At this stage there is no further information or comment we can provide."

The permitted traveller agreed with public health authorities to go to a community isolation facility at Kennedy Park on Saturday night where they were reportedly well.

The DHB said initial test results of identified close contacts had returned negative for Covid-19, but more testing was being processed with urgency.

No locations of interest have been posted in the region, as of Monday morning.