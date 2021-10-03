Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Parent of baby in ICU at Auckland Hospital tests positive

Raglan, Te Kauwhata, Ngaruawahia, Hamilton city and Huntly will be under level 3 restrictions for an initial five days after the discovery of two COVID-19 cases in Hamilton and Raglan. Video / NZ Herald

A parent of a baby in Auckland City Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit has tested positive for Covid-19.

Currently, movements in and out of the NICU have been restricted and all Auckland DHB staff are being tested alongside babies and their families.

Babies who are in the unit and those who have recently been discharged are being closely monitored. The DHB's initial investigations suggest the risk to babies in the unit is low.

Health officials are currently working to identify patients and staff who are considered to be contacts.

Plans are in place to manage staff levels until it is safe for everyone to return to work.

Some expecting mothers may be moved to other maternity units if their baby is likely to need NICU care.

