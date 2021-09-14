Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Online cheating up 458 per cent at NZ university, lockdown a factor

Online learning at universities has become a loophole for students to cheat, with cases skyrocketing from last year's lockdown. Photo / 123rf.com

By Louise Ternouth of RNZ

Online learning at universities has become a loophole for students to cheat, with cases skyrocketing from last year's lockdown.

Figures released to RNZ under the Official Information Act show a 458 per cent increase in cheating at Lincoln University last year. Nearly five times higher than before the pandemic.

Lecturers say the issue is far worse than figures show, as lockdowns disrupt valuable face-to-face teaching.

The figures show five out of eight universities had an increase in cheating last year.

At the University of Waikato, there was a 134 per cent increase in academic misconduct in 2020 compared to 2019.

Victoria University of Wellington had a 180 per cent increase, Massey - 110 per cent, University of Canterbury had a 204 per cent increase and Lincoln University's levels were nearly five times as high with a 458 per cent increase.

University of Waikato senior law lecturer Dr Myra Williamson had been grappling with student cheating for years but said Covid-19 left them with a huge problem on their hands.

"It was such a rush to the online space for obvious reasons, we had to go and do all of our assessment online, but we haven't really put in place the infrastructure, if you like, the learning infrastructure to be able to maintain academic integrity in that space."

She had taught both overseas and in New Zealand and said it was shocking how simple it was to cheat. She even tested out purchasing an essay herself.

"I mean it was extremely easy just to make a contact with a website and to tell them what I needed and when I needed it by and how much I was prepared to pay and what mark I wanted."

The results were just the tip of the iceberg, Williamson said.

She hoped other options for examinations could be explored - like oral exams for law students.

Her concerns were echoed by a mathematics and science staff member at Massey University who did not wish to be named.

Since lockdown last year his students had been cheating using an online file sharing service, he said.

"You pay a monthly fee. You actually submit the specific question that you want the answer to and then the contractor in India writes the answer for you immediately, like within 15 minutes of the question, and the answer is being posted publicly for all the other members of the website to see. So not just a student who posted the question, any other student in the class who looks for it."

That is backed up by research from the Imperial College of London which found a 200 per cent increase in requests for help with exam-style questions since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

While the cheating was always investigated, the system did not work for modern cheating, the Massey employee said.

"But there needs to be an inquiry, you know a disciplinary inquiry, and then it's extremely time consuming and slow, sometimes it's difficult to tell difficult to get proof, so in that case the student would typically be let off."

He wanted to see more dialogue with students about the consequences for cheating and to explore things like browser monitors and cameras but admitted these posed privacy issues.

But he wanted something done before the problem got worse.

"It could undermine the whole education system."

In its OIA release, Lincoln University said: "Prior to 2019, instances of low-level academic misconduct were recorded by departments but not necessarily notified to the Proctors. The sharp increase in notifications from 2019 reflects the introduction of new systems of centralised reporting to the Proctors."

The University of Auckland is remaining online for the rest of the year, but no-one was available to be interviewed.

The Tertiary Institute of Education and University Council also declined to comment or be interviewed by Checkpoint.

- RNZ