Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Omicron update expected as vaccine efforts boosted

There are 27 new cases of Covid in the community and 24 new cases in MIQ today but none are the Omicron variant. Video / NZ Herald

There are 27 new cases of Covid in the community and 24 new cases in MIQ today but none are the Omicron variant. Video / NZ Herald

Kiwis will learn if New Zealand has gone another day without Omicron in the community as the Ministry of Health prepares to release its daily Covid-19 update.

Yesterday, no further cases of the highly transmissible variant had been registered in the community or at the border. About 90 people with Omicron had been intercepted at the border so far.

Case numbers were low yesterday, at just 27 - 12 were in Auckland, 7 in Waikato, 7 in the Bay of Plenty and 1 in the Lakes DHB area.

There were 24 new cases in MIQ but none had yet been identified as the Omicron variant.

All contacts of the Omicron case who was out in the community last week - DJ Dimension - had tested negative to date as testing continued.

It comes as the Ministry of Health revealed the DJ - real name Robert Etheridge - wouldn't be referred to police for prosecution following Etheridge leaving home isolation early and risking spreading the new variant in the community.

Nearly 100 people have been ordered to self-isolate as a result of his excursions, which included visiting the Impala nightclub.

"The ministry continues to assess the need for enforcement action in relation to breaches of the Covid-19 Public Health Response Order on a case-by-case basis, and may seek action in instances where this would support the public health response," the ministry said in a statement.

DJ Dimesnion aka Robert Etheridge. Photo / Supplied

A police spokeswoman said any enforcement action over broken isolation rules would come after consultation with the Ministry of Health – and would generally follow a referral from them, which hadn't been received.

National Party Covid-19 response spokesman Chris Bishop was "surprised" by the decision.

"The rules are there for a reason," Bishop told the Herald on Monday.

"Ultimately, it's a decision for the officials to make," he added. "But I think people will raise their eyebrows at that one. If rules aren't enforced, why should people follow them?"

Bishop said the entire situation has got on people's nerves - not just the decision whether or not to prosecute.

"People, I've found, are pretty fired up by the fact this guy has been here three times in the past 12 months," he said of the performer. "It seems easier to enter New Zealand as a DJ than as an ICU nurse."

During a press conference on Thursday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said he was disappointed with the performer for not following the rules but he declined to say whether he should be prosecuted. The performer has already received a punishment of sorts in the court of public opinion, he suggested.

On Sunday, 2990 vaccines were administered - 2220 of them were booster shots and another 13 were third primary doses.

Just 135 were first doses and 622 were second doses.

The drive-through vaccination centre near Auckland Airport has reopened to give more capacity as more people become eligible for their boosters. Photo / Alex Burton

From tomorrow, the number of booster shots was likely to jump as that's the day when the interval between second doses and boosters will drop to four months.

Anyone aged 18 and over who had their second dose at least four months ago can get a booster dose.

In Auckland, the Airport Park and Ride drive-through vaccination centre has reopened, which will add "significant surge capacity" for vaccination efforts.

The drive-through is located at 42 Verissimo Drive, Māngere, and operates from 10am-5pm with no appointment needed. It can vaccinate more than 4000 people per day.