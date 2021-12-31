Covid 19 Delta outbreak, Omicron threat: Air New Zealand suspends in-flight food and drinks

Air New Zealand has suspended onboard food and beverage to safeguard passengers and crew against contracting Omicron in the air. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Air New Zealand will stop serving food and drink to passengers during domestic flights because of the threat of Omicron being spread while in the air.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty says the health and safety of customers and crew is paramount so from tomorrow flight crew would be providing the traditional onboard snack when people left the aircraft rather than during the flight.

"We know customers look forward to their cookie, popcorn or bliss bites, so rather than pause food and beverage service, we have made the decision to offer our popular snacks to our customers to enjoy when they arrive at their destination," Geraghty said.

"It's anticipated that we will soon see the Omicron variant within the New Zealand community, so we are making this change now to further safeguard our customers and crew."

Masks would continue to be mandatory for all customers onboard and must be worn throughout the duration of the flight.

"Masks are one of the key ways to limit transmission, so making this change will enable our customers' masks to be kept on throughout the flight and ensure they are as safe as possible while onboard an Air New Zealand aircraft," Geraghty said.

This change was temporary and would be reviewed on a regular basis and updated accordingly.

Water would still be available upon request, she said.