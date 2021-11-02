Covid-19 Delta outbreak: NZ's youngest person vaccinated? Jack gets the jab for birthday

Auckland boy Simon Moutter celebrated his 12th birthday this morning by being the first person vaccinated at the Alexandra Park testing centre. Photo / Simon Moutter

Auckland boy Simon Moutter celebrated his 12th birthday this morning by being the first person vaccinated at the Alexandra Park testing centre. Photo / Simon Moutter

An Auckland boy hopes to be New Zealand's youngest person to get vaccinated by getting the jab for his 12th birthday.

Jack Moutter, together with Dad and former Spark boss, Simon Moutter, were the first vehicle in the queue at the Alexandra Park Testing Centre this morning, with Jack able to get the jab at 8.03am.

Talking to the Herald a few hours after his experience, Jack says it hardly hurt.

"It was good, I could hardly feel when she put the needle in my arm."

His arm now only hurt a "tiny bit" but he said he could hardly feel that either.

"I'm just waiting to see when I turn into a robot," he joked, "according to some people."

Asked why he wanted to get vaccinated for his 12th birthday, Jack said he hoped it would help get the country back to normality, and him back to his friends at Kings Prep School in Remuera who he missed.

‌

"If everyone gets the jab I can go back to school and everything will be normal again."

He also recommended his other school friends go too.

"You should probably go and get it because it doesn't hurt at all."

Simon Moutter said he first learned of his son's request a couple of weeks ago after asking what he wanted for his birthday.

"About two weeks ago when you sort of ask, 'what do you want for your birthday' and he said, 'I want to get vaccinated'.

"He wanted to be the youngest ever to be officially vaccinated so I figured if we got there at opening time on his 12th birthday that will be pretty hard for someone else to beat.

My son Jack on his 12th birthday today. Wanted to be the youngest person in NZ to get vaccinated officially. Done at 3 minutes past vaccine centre opening time - beat that!! pic.twitter.com/tSwtfgYDAS — Simon Moutter (@simonmoutter) November 2, 2021

"Technically he was only born 12 years ago at 2pm this afternoon so he's slightly under, so I thought that was a fun thing to do ... and he got the needle in his arm at three minutes past 8.

"It was very good, very efficient."

After getting vaccinated, it was back to some schoolwork - online - but he was in line for a birthday lunch treat.

"The good news is his Mum has gone to get him McDonald's for lunch - that's what he wanted for his birthday lunch," Moutter said.

Jack now joins 403,029 others in the country's 12 to 19 year old age bracket to get their first dose of vaccination in New Zealand, according to the Ministry of Health's latest data.

In total, there are 279,575 in that age group fully vaccinated.

The Ministry has been approached for comment about how many other 12-year-olds have been jabbed.