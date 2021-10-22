Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Northlanders brace for more news after Whangārei Heads tavern closes amid Covid scare

October 22 2021 New Zealand will move to a new "traffic light" system to manage Covid-19 when District Health Boards have 90 per cent of its eligible population vaccinated.

Two Covid cases have been confirmed in Northland today.

The positive test results came today, Northland District Health Board confirmed.

There is a third suspect case at Parua Bay in Whangārei.

"Locations of interest are currently being determined but whānau between Kaikohe and Kaitaia are being urged to get tested."

Ngāti Hine Health Trust CEO Geoff Milner reiterated the urgency for Māori to get vaccinated.

"We've had the calm before the storm, the door has now opened - and it's here. Ngāti Hine Health Trust will be working hard to play its part, but we need everybody on board to minimise the hits... it's not too late for our whānau to get vaccinated now."

The two new cases follows a Whangārei Heads tavern confirming an employee's family member had tested positive.

A post on the Parua Bay Tavern Facebook page confirmed they had received information about the worker's family member returning a positive result.

It has not been confirmed whether the family member is based in Northland and the Parua Bay Tavern has not been added as a location of interest to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

"As a precaution, the Tavern will be closed while the business follows all MOH guidelines."

The post continued, stating that all staff were isolating and undergoing Covid tests.

"I'm sorry I can't give any more information at this time until we get our results. Thanks for your amazing support."

The scare comes three days after the region took a step closer to normality following a snap lockdown on October 8.

Northland only entered alert level 2 on Tuesday at 11.59pm after everyone was taken by surprise on October 8 when the Government announced the region would enter alert level 3 that same evening.

It came after two female travellers crossed the border from Auckland, allegedly using falsified documents, and toured the region during which one of the women returned a positive Covid test while in Whangārei.

The Advocate has asked the Northland District Health Board and Government officials for more details about today's potential case.