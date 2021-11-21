Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Normal day at Napier school as close Covid contacts test negative

Three children at a Napier school are isolating after coming in contact with a person from Auckland who later tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / NZME

Three children at a Napier school are isolating after coming in contact with a person from Auckland who later tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Hawke's Bay.

Onekawa Primary School principal Steve Bloor confirmed three children at the school had so far returned negative results after being identified as contacts of the Covid-19 positive case revealed on Saturday night.

"It was a bit of a shock when I heard about the connection," he said.

On Sunday, DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said the person was tested before leaving Auckland and received the news of a positive result after arriving in Hawke's Bay.

The person had permission to make the trip from Auckland, according to a statement from the DHB, and was currently isolated at Kennedy Park, a community isolation facility.

The DHB said initial test results of identified close contacts had returned negative for Covid-19, but more testing was being processed with urgency.

No locations of interest have been posted in the region, as of Monday morning at 10am.

Bloor had been in touch with both the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health on Saturday evening and throughout Sunday, both of whom had assured him the children were safe to return to school today.

He said it was "business as usual" at the school and there had been no deep cleaning over the weekend, with no significant absences as a result.

He said the school community had been really supportive and he was proud of staff, all of whom were vaccinated before the Covid-19 vaccine mandate came into effect.

"All in all the situation has been really well managed.

"We've got really good safety protocols in place."

With four weeks left before school finished, Bloor said he was feeling positive about the remainder of the year.

Police are working together with the Ministry of Health on the circumstances in which the Covid positive person left Auckland for Napier.

A spokesperson for police said they were working with health agencies on the circumstances around the person's departure from Auckland.

"At this stage there is no further information or comment we can provide."