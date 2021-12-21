Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Ngāti Whare invokes rahui on Whirinaki Conservation Park

Whirinaki Te Pua A Tane Conservation Park. Photo / NZME

A central North Island iwi says it has invoked a rahui on a popular conservation park to protect its community from Covid-19.

Ngāti Whare, an iwi in south-west Te Urewera, invoked the rahui on Whirinaki Te Pua A Tane Conservation Park from December 17 until January 31.

In a social media post, the iwi said it had a proud record of welcoming visitors to Whirinaki Te Pua A Tane but had reluctantly taken this measure as a way of protecting its community in Te Whaiti, Minginui and Ngaputahi from Covid-19 by reducing the number of visitors with whom community members could come into contact.

"Compliance with this rahui is a matter of respect for our perspectives and cultural practices as kaitiaki of Whirinaki Te Pua a Tāne.

"As Whirinaki Te Pua Tāne is co-managed by Ngāti Whare and the Department of Conservation, together we ask that would-be visitors take note of the rahui and refrain from coming to the forest over the next few week," the post said.

"Those with existing bookings for amenities are strongly urged to cancel them - a full refund will be made by the Department. In recognition of the rahui, DOC will not be taking further bookings at this time."

The iwi said it recognised the rahui could disrupt travel and holiday plans but suggested a decision not to visit at this time "would provide peace of mind for our vulnerable communities and avoid potentially uncomfortable conversations with people who feel threatened by visitors."

Meanwhile, there are two new cases of Covid-19 in Murupara.

Iwi health provider Te Ika Whenua Hauora was managing testing and vaccination with support from the DHB.