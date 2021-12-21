Covid-19 Delta outbreak: New locations of interest in Upper, Lower Hutt

Reopening delays foil tens of thousands of travellers' plans, Far North fire burns on, and a former judge takes aim at Team NZ in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There is a new case of Covid-19 in the Wellington region.

The Ministry of Health has today released several Covid locations of interest in the Wellington region.

The Herald has confirmed there is a case in the region.

Four of the locations of interest are in Lower Hutt and one is in Upper Hutt.

Anyone who has been at a location on the same day and time as a positive case should monitor themselves for symptoms for ten days, and get tested if symptoms do begin to show.

The full list of locations are:

Upper Hutt

- Minimart Trentham between 11.10am and 11.20 on Sunday 19 December

Lower Hutt:

- Naenae Four Square between 7.50 pm and 8.05 pm on Saturday 18 December

- Pak n Save Lower Hutt between 8.45 am and 9.35 am on Monday 20 December

- Warehouse Stationary Lower Hutt between 11.15 am and 11.30 am on Monday 20 December - Fuda Bakery between 8.55 am and 9.10 am on Tuesday 21 December.

Since the Auckland border opened, they are the first locations of interest in the Wellington region.

Wellington has not recorded a case of Covid-19 since November 19 when a weak positive case was detected in a double vaccinated man.