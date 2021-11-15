Covid-19 Delta outbreak: New locations of interest in Masterton and Kaitaia

Ministry of Health officials and public health experts on how high vaccination rates affect the response to Covid-19.

Three new locations of interest linked to people with Covid have been released by health officials.

Two of the locations are in Masterton and were both visited on Friday afternoon. The third is a site in Kaitāia.

12pm update

• Stirling Sports Masterton: 192 Queen St, Masterton

• Cotton On Masterton: 202 Queen St, Masterton

• Bells Produce Kaitaia: 77 North Rd, Kaitāia

Three new locations of interest have been announced in Kaitaia and Masterton. Image / Google

The Stirling Sports store on Queen St, Masterton, was visited by a person who has tested positive for the virus on Friday, November 12, between 1.40pm and 2pm.

Another visit in the area was recorded at the Cotton On shop, also on Queen St, between 1.10pm and 1.20pm.

The third exposure event is linked to Bells Produce on North Rd, Kaitāia, where a person with the virus was there between 1.10pm and 1.20pm last Tuesday (November 9).

Anyone who was at any of the three sites during those times is told to monitor their health for 14 days after the date of exposure and get a test if symptoms start to show during that time.

Bells Produce on North Rd, Kaitaia, was visited by a person with Covid last Tuesday. Image / Google

Covid positive cases were out in the community three days ago

The latest anyone with Covid has been out and about in the community was on Saturday, when five locations of interest or exposure events were identified.

Two places were identified in Rotorua.

A person with the virus was at the main entrance waiting area, at Rotorua Hospital, for two hours. The affected time was between 5.25pm and 7.25pm that evening.

During the same time period, the hospital's emergency department waiting room was also exposed to a Covid-infected person.

On the same day, a person with the virus was at the Caltex Woodville on Vogel St, Woodville, about 25km east of Palmerston North.

Another gas station, BP Connect in Hamilton's Whitiroa, was also visited by a positive case between 7.40am and 8.15am on Saturday.

While the last place of interest that day has been identified as Pak'nSave Whitiroa, on Mill St. A person with Covid was there at 8.03am to 9.05am.