Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New location of interest shows person infected with Covid-19 in community yesterday

October 7 2021 There are 29 Covid cases in the community today, including five in Waikato - prompting the current boundary to be extended to the south from 11.59pm tonight.

An Auckland location of interest shows an infected person was out and about in the community yesterday afternoon.

Super Liquor Mount Wellington was visited most recently on Wednesday between 12.15pm and 1.20pm. Anyone at the store during the time of possible exposure must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days.

The Ministry of Health has released several new places of interest on its website.

6pm update

• ASB Kelston Shopping Centre ATM Kelston: Corner West Coast and Great North Rd, Kelston. Wednesday September 29 , between 11pm and 11.15pm.

• ATM - Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) Waitakere: 18 West Coast Rd, Glen Eden. Wednesday, September 29 between 11pm and 11.15pm.

• Super Liquor Mount Wellington: 14/295 Penrose Rd, Mount Wellington. Saturday, October 2 between 1.15pm and 2.20pm, and Wednesday, October 6 between 12.15pm and 1.20pm.

• Z Manurewa: 1 Alfriston Rd, Manurewa. Thursday, September 30, between 11.38pm and 12.45pm.

• Lincoln Road Countdown Henderson:185 Universal Drive, Henderson. Friday, October 1, between 2pm and 3.30pm.

Two new west Auckland ATMs were visited by a person with Covid-19 last week. Anyone at these locations during the times of possible exposure must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days.

The same advice goes for anyone who was at the Z in Manurewa on September 30 between 11.38am and 12.45pm.

4pm update

• Four Square Parakai: 137 Parkhurst Rd, Parakai. Monday, October 4, between 6.15pm and 8pm.

• New World Kumeu: 110 Main Rd, Kumeu. Monday, October 4, between 5.15pm and 6.30pm.

• Alfriston Road Superette Manurewa: 44 Alfriston Rd, Manurewa East. Thursday, September 30, between 11.44am and 1pm.

• Southgate Superette: 17/230 Great South Rd, Takanini. Friday, October 1 between 6.05pm and 7.10pm.

Anyone who visited New World Kumeu on Monday during the times of possible exposure must self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Photo / Google

Two locations of interest show a person infected with Covid-19 in the community earlier this week.

Anyone who visited Four Square Parakai and New World Kumeu on Monday during the times of possible exposure must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days.

The same advice goes to anyone who was at a Manurewa and Takanini Superette last week.

2pm update

• Lim Chhour Supermarket Manukau: 6 Lakewood Court, Manukau. Friday, October 1, between 2pm and 4pm.

• Persia Kebabs Wairau Valley: 168E Wairau Rd, Wairau Valley. Monday October 4, between 12pm and 12.30pm.

• That Cafe Takapuna: 5 Byron Ave, Takapuna. Thursday September 30 between 9.16am and 10am.

• Lim Chhour Supermarket Manukau: 6 Lakewood Court, Manukau. Thursday, September 30, between 4.12pm and 4.30pm.

• Pak'nSave Whitiora: 17 Mill Street, Whitiora. Saturday, October 2, between 5.20pm and 5.55pm.

A Hamilton supermarket is the most recent Waikato location of interest to be linked to the growing cluster in the region.

Pak'nSave Whitiora was visited last Friday for an hour and a half by a person infected with Covid-19. Photo / Google

Pak'nSave Whitiora was visited last Friday for an hour and a half by a person infected with Covid-19.

Any shoppers during this time must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days.

Alongside the new location in Hamilton, a number of Auckland locations were released this afternoon.

Lim Chhour Supermarket in Manukau was visited twice by a person with Covid-19, the first was on September 20 between 4.12pm and 4.30pm, and then on October 1 for two hours. Shoppers during this time must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days.

The same goes for anyone who was at Persia Kebabs Wairau Valley or That Cafe Takapuna during the times of possible exposure.

12pm update

• Wainui Foodmarket: 2 Wainui Rd, Raglan

• Auckland City Mission: 23 Union St, Auckland central

The Auckland City Mission Union St branch, in Auckland city, was visited by a person with Covid on Monday. Image / Google

The Auckland City Mission is now a location of interest after a person with the virus picked up a meal pack from there three days ago.

The mission's temporary branch on Union St - just around the corner from its better known base in Hobson St, which has been refurbished - was linked to an infected person on Monday between 9am and 12pm.

A person with the virus has also been identified in a new location of interest in Raglan - the Wainui Foodmarket. An infected person was there on Saturday between 5.20pm and 5.55pm.

Anyone who was at either place at any time is told to monitor their health for 14 days after exposure and get tested if symptoms start to show.

A West Auckland petrol station and a bakery in Onehunga were earlier identified as locations of interest.

11am update

• Royal Bakehouse: 150E Mt Smart Rd, Onehunga

• BP Connect Glendene: Corner of Norcross Ave, Glendene, and Te Atatū Rd, Te Atatū, West Auckland

A person with Covid was at the Royal Bakehouse, in Onehunga, last week on Tuesday morning between 10.30am and 10.45am.

An infected person also visited the BP Connect service station in Glendene, West Auckland, last week on Wednesday between 8pm and 8.15pm.

Anyone who was at either place during the affected times is advised to monitor their health for 14 days after being exposed and to get tested if symptoms start to develop.

Earlier this morning, two Four Square stores - one in Raglan and the other in Hamilton - were among places of interest identified.

Covid infected person at Hamilton shop three days ago

The Four Square Heaphy Terrace, in Hamilton, was visited by a person who tested positive for the virus three days ago, on Monday.

The affected time is between 6.50pm and 7.25pm.

8am update

• Four Square: 1030 Heaphy Terrace, Fairfield, Hamilton

• Swaffield Road Dairy: 26 Swaffield Rd, Papatoetoe, South Auckland

• Tasty Hot Bread Bakery: 533 Great South Rd, Manukau, South Auckland

• Four Square Raglan: 3 Bankart St, Raglan

• Z Sylvia Park service station: 510 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington, Auckland

Staff management issued a message to its customers on Facebook, saying the Ministry of Health had identified its staff and customers who were there during that time as casual contacts.

"This means anyone in-store at this time should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms for Covid-19 develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve."

Staff said its teams had been working to increase protocols since the lockdown in Auckland started in mid-August.

The Four Square on Heaphy Terrace in Fairfield, Hamilton, was visited by a person with Covid-19 three days ago. Image / Google

"All these remain in place, which means the store has been cleaned multiple times throughout the day, has implemented increased sanitation procedures, physical distancing and mandatory mask-wearing for customers and staff.

"It's been a challenging time for everyone. We ask you to please bear with the team as they work to meet your needs. Be kind, mask up."

The Four Square on Bankart St, in Raglan, is linked to a positive case who was there on Saturday October 2 between 9.45am and 10.45am.

A person with Covid was at the Z Sylvia Park service station, on Mt Wellington Highway, for about an hour on the same day. They were there between 11.45am and 12.47pm on Saturday.

On Friday, a bakery in Manukau and a dairy in Papatoetoe, South Auckland, were linked to a person with Covid.

Covid-infected person was at Kahikatea gas station on Tuesday

A person with Covid was at the Z service station on Kahikatea Drive in Melville, Hamilton, on Tuesday afternoon. Image / Google

The Tasty Hot Bread Bakery, on Great South Rd in Manukau, had an infected person come through between 11.20 and 11.25am that day.

A member of the public with Covid was at the Swaffield Road Dairy, in Papatoetoe, for five minutes between 5.30pm and 5.35pm.

The latest anyone with the virus has been out in the community was two days ago on Tuesday afternoon.

A person who has since tested positive for the virus was at the Z service station at 1/124 Kahikatea Drive in Melville, Hamilton.

They were there for 15 minutes between 3.30pm and 3.45pm.