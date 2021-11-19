Covid 19 Delta outbreak: new location of interest identified in Wellington supermarket

Countdown in Wellington Central is a new location of interest. Photo / Google

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

New locations of interest released today have been identified in Wellington, Hamilton and Whangarei.

The locations include supermarkets in Wellington and Hamilton and department stores in Whangarei and Hamilton's Te Rapa in the Waikato.

New locations

• Countdown Claudelands, Hamilton East. Thursday, November 11, 12pm-2pm

• Harvey Norman, Whangarei. Tuesday, November 16, 12pm-12.10pm

• Countdown Cable Car Lane, Wellington. Tuesday, November 16, 7.12pm-7.30pm

• Kmart, Te Rapa, Hamilton. Wednesday, November 17, 6.30pm-8.30pm

New times

• Countdown, Huntly. Tuesday, November 16, 12pm-2pm

Today's locations came after the Ministry of Health focusing on locations in Tauranga and Waikato yesterday.

In Tauranga that included Caltex in Welcome Bay, Your Pharmacy in Mt Maunganui and Bethlehem Pharmacy in Bethlehem.

The remaining locations were spread across Tokoroa, Matamata, Bethlehem, Hamilton, Mt Maunganui and Te Puna.

Yesterday's locations

• KFC Tokoroa. Monday, November 15, 12.54pm-1.05pm

• Ronnies Cafe & Bakery, Matamata. Wednesday, November 17, 7.12am-7.20am

• Countdown Bethlehem. Tuesday, November 9, 3.05pm-4.50pm

• The Doctors Bayfair. Wednesday, November 10, 9.15am-6.00pm

• The Doctors Bayfair. Thursday, November 11, 9.15am-3pm

• BP Connect, Te Puna. Friday, November 12, 8.15am-9.30am

• Furnace Steakhouse, Hamilton. Wednesday, November 17, 7.15pm-9.45pm

• Bethlehem Pharmacy. Tuesday, November 9, 3.30pm-5.15pm

• Your Pharmacy, Mt Maunganui. Thursday, November 11, 12.30pm-2pm

• Caltex Welcome Bay. Thursday, November 18, 4pm-5.30pm

New times

• Pak'nSave Whitiora. Wednesday, November 17, 9.30am -11.30am

• Countdown Otorohanga. Wednesday, November 17, 10.07am-11.45am

• Christchurch Airport. Saturday, November 13, 2.30pm-3.15pm

It follows on from good news earlier this week as the Auckland District Health Board reached the 90 per cent full vaccination target for its residents.

The DHB, which has partially vaccinated 95 per cent of its people, yesterday hit the double vax milestone, which has been lauded as the point at which New Zealand can significantly relax its public health measures.

Three regions in New Zealand have now surpassed 90 per cent double-vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Selwyn District in Canterbury (90.2 per cent) and Wellington (90 per cent) both marked the achievement yesterday, Ministry of Health data shows.

Queenstown-Lakes reached 90 per cent on Wednesday, winning the Herald Top Towns initiative.

In nine days, Cabinet will likely confirm Auckland's move to the new Covid-19 Protection Framework - the traffic light system - in which high vaccination levels enable further social freedoms.

On December 15, fully vaccinated Aucklanders - or those who test negative for Covid-19 72 hours before travel - will be able to leave the city to spend Christmas with loved ones.