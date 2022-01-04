Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Murder Burger on Ponsonby Rd named as location of interest

Murder Burger on Ponsonby Road named as location of interest. Photo / Supplied

Diners who went to Murder Burger Grey Lynn for a late night snack after the New Year's countdown are being asked to self-isolate.

The burger outlet on 4/95 Ponsonby Rd has been named this afternoon by the Ministry of Health as a location of interest.

Those who were there between 1.50am and 2.10am on January 1 must self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health," the ministry said.

"Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch."

Yesterday, those who were at the Returned and Services' Association restaurant in Swanson's West Auckland on the night of New Year's Eve were also asked to self-isolate.

People who were there between Friday, December 31 between 8.30pm to Saturday, January 1 at 12.45am are being asked to self isolate and get tested immediately.

A New Year's Eve party was held at the venue.

Meanwhile, public health officials are still searching for people who might have picked up Covid-19 at Auckland escort agency and massage parlour the Pelican Club.

This week the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) announced six people linked to the adult entertainment club in central Auckland had tested positive for the virus, after the site became a location of interest on Sunday.

A NRHCC spokesperson said officials had identified a number of contacts through coordination with The Pelican Club and standard contact tracing methods.