Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Mt Eden prisoner mysteries continue - but one scenario is worse than the other

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain.

Where a prisoner at the centre of Covid-19 concerns spanning Auckland and the Waikato is yet to be revealed.

A Covid-19 modeller said the inmate potentially picked up coronavirus when he was at Mt Eden prison or elsewhere in Auckland on or shortly before September 8.

But the Corrections Association is unaware of any other Covid-19 cases at the Auckland prison in recent weeks.

"I've not heard that anyone anywhere else in the prison estate has tested positive," Corrections Association national vice president Paul Dennehy said this afternoon.

"Certainly from the Mt Eden perspective, there's been no suggestion anyone else has got Covid or showing signs of Covid."

He said arriving prisoners at Mt Eden were all tested and then placed in a separation unit.

Dennehy understood this separation period lasted 14 days, and Corrections officers working with these prisoners wore full PPE.

After the prisoner was found to have Covid-19, some of his household contacts in the Kaiaua-Whakatīwai area tested positive.

These areas are south of the alert level boundary, and the new cases have raised concerns about the transmission of Covid-19 in the Waikato.

Prof Shaun Hendy said the better outcome for the country would be if the inmate contracted Covid-19 in Auckland, which is in lockdown, rather than after arriving in the Waikato.

The inmate went to Manukau District Court on Friday, was moved to Mt Eden prison, and tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Google

Hendy said the Delta variant typically had a high "household attack rate".

This meant household contacts generally had a high chance of contracting Covid-19 from someone who already had the virus.

The speed with which the variant spread could depend on the residential layout. Contacts on the same farm but in different buildings would slow the household attack rate.

Hendy said it could take days before testing of the man's contacts helped illuminate where the Kaiaua-Whakatīwai cases of Covid-19 originated.

Hendy said it was possible the man picked up Covid-19 in Auckland and had a long incubation period.

If so, he may have been infectious on the weekend of September 11th and 12th, aligning with moments of transmission and recent positive test results for his close contacts.

Hendy urged anyone in the region with symptoms to get tested.

The prisoner was released on electronically monitored bail from Mt Eden Prison on September 8 to a Tikapa Moana/Firth of Thames residence.

Officials said electronic monitoring showed the man stayed at the property for eight days.

On Thursday September 16, he self-reported to police at the East Coast Rd boundary checkpoint at Waharau Regional Park.

This checkpoint is the most easterly of checkpoints at the alert level boundary south of Auckland, according to the Government's Covid-19 website.

It is between Kaiaua and Orere and southeast of Clevedon.

Overnight, he was held in a cell by himself at a custody unit. On Friday, he attended nearby Manukau District Court in person between 12.05pm and 12.21pm.

It is not clear if he or any lawyer had requested a voluntary appearance because of concerns about the suitability of his bail address.

He arrived at Mt Eden prison at 6.45pm on Friday night and was tested for Covid-19 on his arrival, according to the Department of Corrections.

He was secured in his cell at 9.10pm, Corrections added.

Last night, the Ministry of Health said three household members of the remand prisoner tested positive, and two of them attended Mangatangi School on the Hauraki Plains.

"All three positive cases, and an accompanying adult caregiver, are being moved to a quarantine facility," the Ministry of Health said.

Immunologist Dianne Sika-Paotonu told the Herald earlier today she believed the new cases meant it looked unlikely that Auckland moves out of level 4 this afternoon.

The case has raised questions about why the man was allowed to travel out of Auckland.

But people on bail frequently have to travel some distance from a court or jail and often had limited accommodation choices.

The case also raised issues about inadequate audiovisual links (AVL) from Manukau District Court to custody units.

The Ministry of Justice has not yet said what if anything it will do to bolster AVL capabilities at Manukau.

Despite Auckland District Court having direct AVL to Mt Eden for ten years, several lawyers have said no such adequate links exist at Manukau.

The Prime Minister at the 1pm press conference yesterday said she did not know of any judges or lawyers having to isolate due to Covid-19 exposure.

Affected lawyers did have to self-isolate, so it was unclear if the Government knew about the affected lawyers by 1pm on Sunday.

The case also raised concerns about why several people who were in court when the inmate appeared were not alerted sooner.

Multiple lawyers contacted the Herald with frustrations about how long it took to get clear information to people who were in the courtroom.

Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Health officials have still not confirmed if everybody who was present in court with the prisoner had been identified and contacted.

The prisoner in Mt Eden scheduled to appear again before the court later this week. The Herald has approached officials asking how this hearing will be conducted.

There was no suggestion at yesterday's press conference that the inmate had breached any rules when returning to Auckland, and officials said he had been co-operative.

One of the man's neighbours told RNZ today she was upset at vitriol and criticism directed at the man and his family.

The Government is expected to announce any possible changes to alert levels at 4pm today.