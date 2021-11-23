Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Mount Maunganui Intermediate School students tests positive for Covid-19

There were 215 Covid-19 cases in the community today and one person with the virus has died. Video / NZ Herald

There were 215 Covid-19 cases in the community today and one person with the virus has died. Video / NZ Herald

A student at Mount Maunganui Intermediate School has tested positive for Covid-19.

This morning, parents at Mount Maunganui Intermediate School were sent an email confirming one of the students had tested positive for Covid-19.

The email, from principal Melissa Nelson stated that she spoke with the Ministry of Health last night and the advice was to stay open.

"Our school is staying open based on international and local evidence and experience, the risk of Covid-19 transmission within school settings is considered low," the email said.

All students in class with the affected case were contacted overnight and asked to stay home and isolate, the email said.

These students will all receive direct instructions from the ministry today about testing requirements and will not return to school until they have completed their isolation and testing requirements.

Nelson did not want to comment at this time.

One parent, whose daughter goes to the school, said she was not worried about the case, as it was "bound to happen".

She has one daughter at the school who already had her first vaccine on her own request.

She said her daughter was still at school and they were following the advice of the school, which was advised by the Ministry of Health.

She said she was happy with the way the school handled the situation after sending out a text this morning to check an urgent email, she said.

The school had also kept the school community "in the loop" with the Tahatai Coast School case last week, putting parents' minds at ease about cases in school communities.

Another parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said "knowing my daughter is double jabbed makes me feel relieved and reassured"

She had the "utmost respect" for the teachers and staff and thanked them for being fully vaccinated to allow her daughter to continue learning at the school.

She said Covid-19 was always going to make it into school communities and she was grateful New Zealand had "plenty of time to be prepared" unlike other countries.

New Covid 19 case in BOP, new locations of interest in Te Puke, Paengaroa

One new Covid-19 case in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region was recorded on Tuesday bringing the total number of cases in the Bay of Plenty to 18.

New locations of interest have been released for the region. One of these is My Pharmacy in Te Puke at 96 Jellicoe St on Monday, November 22, between 10.20am and 11.45 am.

Paengaroa Bakery & Lunch Bar in Te Puke is also a location of interest on Wednesday, November 17, between 7.15am and 9am and on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 18 to 20, between 7am and 9am.

Paengaroa Country Store Te Puke is a location of interest if visited between 7.15am and 9am from Wednesday, November 17, to Saturday, November 20.

Anyone who visited these locations of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Meanwhile, there were two new cases named in the neighbouring Lakes DHB today, taking the number of cases in the district to 24.

"People in the Bay of Plenty are urged to get a test if they are symptomatic or have been advised to by a health professional," the Ministry of Health said.

"There is good testing capacity across the region with dedicated community testing centres in Tauranga, Mount Maunganui, Whakatāne and Murupara."

The close contact of a case identified yesterday, who is a resident of a retirement village in Tauranga, has tested negative.

"This situation continues to be closely managed by the Public Health Unit."

There were 215 total cases across New Zealand today, six people are in hospital and one person has died.

The Covid-related death was a person aged in their 50s who was admitted to Auckland City Hospital last Wednesday.

There were 15,224 first and second vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 4777 first doses and 10,447 second doses.

To date, 91 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 84 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Yesterday there were 205 Covid cases in the community and one death, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid to 40 since the virus arrived on our shores in 2020.

A man in his 40s died at Middlemore Hospital on Sunday.

Retirement village resident tests negative

A Tauranga retirement village resident visited by a positive case of Covid-19 has returned a negative test result.

The Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed a Covid-19 case had been visiting the resident at Ocean Shores Village.

Arvida chief executive Jeremy Nicoll says the resident had now tested negative for Covid-19.

"We are very happy, it is good news. The risk of transmission is very, very low."

The resident would continue to isolate in their villa until they return a second negative test.

Covid-19 symptoms

• A new or worsening cough.

• A fever of at least 38C.

• Shortness of breath.

• Sore throat.

• Sneezing and runny nose.

• Temporary loss of smell.

Tauranga and Mount Maunganui testing centres

Tauranga:

• Mount Maunganui Sports Centre (Corner of Maunganui & Hull Rds) - 10am-4pm Tuesday

• Tauranga Racecourse - 10am–4pm Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

• Tauranga Central (100 First Avenue drive-through accessed via carpark next to Noel Leeming on Second Ave) - 8am–4pm Tuesday to Friday

• Baypark (81 Truman Lane, Mount Maunganui) 11am-6pm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday



Whakatāne District:

• Med Central Portacom, 52B King St, Whakatāne - 10am–4pm, Tuesday–Friday

Tuesday 6pm update

Paengaroa Country Store Te Puke 5 Old Coach Road, RD 9, Te Puke.Wednesday November 17. 7:15 am - 9am, Thursday November 18. 7:15 am - 9am. Friday November 19. 7:15 am - 9am. Saturday November 20. 7:15 am - 9am.

4pm update:

Paengaroa Bakery & Lunch Bar Te Puke. 7 Old Coach Road, RD 9, Te Puke. Wednesday November 17. 7:15 am - 9am, Thursday November 18. 7am - 9am. Friday November 19. 7am - 9am. Saturday November 20. 7am - 9am

Monday 2pm update

Welcome Bay Pharmacy 252 Welcome Bay Rd, Welcome Bay, Tauranga. Tuesday, November 16. 11:45am - 1pm

Pak'nSave, Papamoa. 42 Domain Rd, Papamoa Beach, Papamoa 3118. Friday, November 19. 10.56am-12.21pm.

Anyone who visited these location of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

12pm update

Countdown Bayfair, Mount Maunganui: 19 Girven Rd, Mount Maunganui, Mount Maunganui 3116. Thursday, November 18 between 4.04pm and 5.50pm.

BP Connect, Mount Maunganui: 570 Maunganui Rd, Mt Maunganui, Mount Maunganui 3116. Friday, November 19 between 9.51am and 11.08am.

Anyone who visited these location of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

8am update

McDonald's, Tauranga: 549 Cameron Rd, Tauranga South, Tauranga 3110. Sunday, November 14 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm

Zest Bakery and Cafe Greerton: 187 Chadwick Rd, Greerton, Tauranga 3112. Wednesday, November 17 between 12.15pm and 2.30pm. Thursday, November 18 between 2.45pm and 5pm.

Bayview Roast and Fish and Chips Shop Tauranga: 19 Bethlehem Rd, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3110. Wednesday, November 17 between 5pm and 6pm.

Welcome Sushi, Tauranga: 252 Welcome Bay Rd, Welcome Bay, Tauranga 3112. Thursday, November 18 between 9am and 11am.

Buff Hair and Beauty, Tauranga South: 575 Cameron Rd, Tauranga South, Tauranga 3112. Thursday, November 18 between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

The Ministry of Health has advised people who were at this location during those times to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

They will have to have another test on day five after being exposed and people must stay home until a negative result is returned.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health," a notice reads.

Members of the public who were at these locations are also urged to record their visit on the ministry's website or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact tracers can be in touch.

Sun 4pm update

• Tauranga Hospital: 829 Cameron Rd, Tauranga South. Sunday, November 14, 6am and 7.30pm. Monday, November 15, between 6am and 3.30pm. Tuesday, November 16, between 6.30am and 11.30pm. Tuesday, November 18, between 6am and 3.30pm.

• The Coffee Club: 1 Marine Parade, Mount Maunganui. Thursday, November 18, between 10.15am and 12pm.

• Le Chat Noir: 144 Chadwick Rd, Greerton. Friday, November 19, between 10.15am and 11.45am.

• Red Cross Shop: 199 Chadwick Rd, Greerton. Friday, November 19, between 8.45am and 10.20am.

• Freddy's Coffee Cart: Cnr Sandhurst and Gloucester Sts, Mount Maunganui. Tuesday, November 16, between 9.30am and 11.30am.

• Baker Bobs Bakery Cafe: 135 Chadwick Rd, Greerton. Friday, November 19, between 10.05am and 11.25am.

• Mustard Seed Cafe: 160 Te Rangitautahanga Rd, Tūrangi. Tuesday, November 16, between 12.05pm and 1.50pm.

• KY Fast Food: 8 Turangi Town Centre, Tūrangi. Friday, November 19, between 4.15pm and 5.40pm.

The Tauranga Hospital has been listed as a location of interest four times across four days earlier this week.

The first visit was on Sunday, November 14 between 6am and 7.30pm, the second visit was a day later at 6am to 8pm.

The second two visits were on Tuesday, November 16, between 6.30am and 11.30pm and then two days later between 6am and 3.30pm.

Anyone who was at the hospital during these specified times must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 10 days.

KY Fast Food and Mustard Seed Cafe in Tūrangi have also been identified as locations of interest.

A person infected with Covid-19 was at Mustard Seed Cafe on Tuesday, November 16, between 9.30am and 11.30am.

KY Fast Food was visited on Friday, November 19, between 4.15pm and 5.40pm.

Anyone who visited these two locations during the specified time must also self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 10 days.

2pm update

• Four Square Te Puna: 626 SH2 RD6, Tauranga. Thursday, November 11, 5.45pm-7pm

• Sporting Life: 46 Te Rangitautahanga Rd, Tūrangi. Thursday, November 18, 10.35am-12.10pm

• Countdown Fraser Cove: 229 Fraser St, Tauranga South, Tauranga. Wednesday, November 17, 1.40pm-4.10pm

• SuperValue Te Kūiti: 95 Rōra St, Te Kūiti. Tuesday, November 16, 6.45am-3.15pm

• Stirling Sports Centre Place: 103/501 Victoria St, Hamilton Central, Hamilton. Thursday, November 11, 3.20pm-6.30pm

• Z Petrol Station Palm Beach: 16 Domain Rd, Pāpāmoa Beach, Pāpāmoa. Friday, November 19, 11.22am-12.30pm

• Thomas's Fish Shop: 74 Broadway, Kaikohe. Friday, November 12, 3pm-4pm

The Jaid Beauty Salon on Hinemoa St, Rotorua, was visited by a person with the virus last Tuesday, November 16, between 4.15pm and 6pm.

The popular Mount Mellick Bar was exposed to a positive case on Friday, November 12, between 9.45pm and 11.59pm and again the next day, November 13, between 12am and 1.30am.

12pm update

• Mount Mellick Bar: 317 Maunganui Rd, Mt Maunganui (twice)

• Jaid Beauty Salon: 1144 Hinemoa St, Rotorua

• Subway Kerikeri: 9 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri

The Ministry of Health has advised people who were at those places during those times to self-isolate and get a Covid test immediately.

They will have to have another test on day five after being exposed and people must stay home until a negative result is returned.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health," a notice reads.

Members of the public who were at these locations are also urged to record their visit on the ministry's website or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact tracers can be in touch.

Subway Kerikeri, on Cobham Rd in Kerikeri, has also been named a location of interest. A person with Covid was there on Friday, November 12, between 12pm and 1pm.

The advice for people there at the same time is to monitor your health for 14 days after visiting and get a test if symptoms start to develop.

The ministry released one new location earlier this morning.

10.15am update

• Four Square Koutu: 48 Koutu Rd, Koutu, Rotorua

Shoppers at a dairy in Rotorua are advised to monitor their health for two weeks after a person with Covid-19 was there two days ago.

The Four Square Koutu, on Koutu Rd in Rotorua, has been linked to a person who has tested positive for the virus.

They were at the shop on Friday afternoon, between 1.30pm and 2.45pm.

Anyone who was there at the same time is told to watch for any Covid symptoms for 14 days after being exposed and to get a test if they start to get sick.

Health officials are expected to release new locations of interest linked to people with Covid-19 after a new community case was identified in Hawke's Bay.

Authorities confirmed yesterday that a person who had travelled to Auckland had tested positive for the virus on arrival in Hawke's Bay.

The person involved had permission to make the trip, the local district health board said, and is now in isolation. People who had come into contact with them are also now being tested for Covid.

No new locations of interest have been identified in Hawke's Bay as of 10.30am.

The ministry released 35 new locations of interest throughout the day yesterday.

According to the list, the latest anyone with the virus has been out and about in the community was late on Friday afternoon in Tūrangi, near Taupō.

New locations of interest at 6pm

• Faded Barbershop Tauranga. Friday, November 12, 1.30pm-3.30pm

• Astrolabe Brew Bar Mt Maunganui. Friday November 12, 8pm-11.59pm

• IKandi Mount Maunganui. Saturday, November 13, 12am-1am

• Astrolabe Brew Bar Mt Maunganui. Saturday, November 13, 12am-1.30am

• Yoyoso The Base Te Rapa. Monday, November 15, 12.38pm-1.13pm

• Platypus Shoes The Base Te Rapa. Monday, November 15, 12.44pm-1.15pm

• Countdown Fairy Springs. Monday, November 15, 6pm-8.30pm

• New World Turangi. Tuesday, November 16, 11.15am-1pm

• Gas Pōkeno. Tuesday, November 16, 12.30pm-1pm

• New World Tūrangi. Friday, November 19, 4pm-5.15pm

Auckland's current locations of interest

• Chemist Warehouse Ronwood Centre: 5 Ronwood Ave, Manukau: Weds, Nov 10, 10am-2pm

• Chemist Warehouse Ronwood Centre: Tues, Nov 9, 10am-6.30pm

• Postie Westfield Manukau: Westfield Manukau mall: Weds, Nov 10, 2pm-3.45pm

• Pagani Manukau: Westfield Manukau mall: Weds, Nov 10, 2.30pm-4.15pm