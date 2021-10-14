Covid 19 Delta outbreak: More locations of interest found around Auckland

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed the state is still on track to ease restrictions this month, despite the state’s record number of Covid cases today. Video / Sky News Australia

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed the state is still on track to ease restrictions this month, despite the state’s record number of Covid cases today. Video / Sky News Australia

More locations of interest linked to Covid positive cases have been identified around Auckland.

The Ministry of Health has released six new places of interest in its first update this morning.

8.20am update

• Village Wine & Spirits Te Atatū: 571 Te Atatū Rd, Te Atatū Peninsula, West Auckland

• Hilltop Dairy Orewa: 180 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Orewa, Red Beach

• Kiroms Convenience Store: 588 New North Rd, Morningside, Auckland central

• New World Albany: 219 Don McKinnon Drive, Albany, Auckland

• Caltex Te Atatū: 288 Te Atatū Rd, Te Atatū South, West Auckland

• EzyMart Dairy Shop: 3220 Great North Rd, New Lynn, West Auckland

The latest anyone infected with the virus has been out in the community was two days ago.

A person who has tested positive for Covid was at the Night'n Day Kingsland - attached to the Gull gas station - on New North Rd, central Auckland, on Wednesday morning.

A person with Covid was at the Night'n Day Kingsland, on New North Rd in Kingsland, Auckland, on Wednesday morning. Image / Google

The affected time is between 6.45am and 8.15am that day.

Members of the public who were there during that time period are advised to stay home and get a Covid test as soon as possible.

"Stay at home, test immediately as well as five days after you were exposed at this location of interest," the ministry says.

"Please continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day 5 test result."

People who were are also urged to record their visit on the ministry's website or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact-tracers can get in touch.

Last night's update

• SuperValue Raglan: 16-18 Bow St, Raglan (twice)

• Night'n Day Kingsland: 384-392 New North Rd, Kingsland, Auckland

• Countdown Chartwell: Chartwell, Hamilton

• New World Southmall: 1/185 Great South Rd, Manurewa, Auckland

• Ashby Cafe: 91 Ashby Ave, St Heliers, Auckland

• Liquorland Kohimarama: 35 Melanesia Rd, Kohimarama, Auckland

• Four Square Raglan: 3 Bankart St, Raglan

• Public toilets Raglan: 5A Cliff St, Raglan

• BP Raglan: 2 Main Rd, Raglan

- more to come -