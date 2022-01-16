January 15 2022 An MIQ worker has tested positive for Covid-19 amid 29 new community cases.

A MIQ worker who contracted Covid-19 has the Omicron strain of the virus as health officials report 25 community cases today.

The new cases are in Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Lakes, Waikato, Hawke's Bay, and Wellington.

The border worker returned a positive result for Covid-19 late yesterday afternoon and are currently in isolation, the Ministry of Health said.

The test was taken as part of routine border worker surveillance testing. The Herald understands the person worked at the Stamford Plaza Hotel.

It was confirmed by the Ministry this afternoon that the worker has Omicron - the highly-infectious strain of the virus that is spreading rapidly around the world.

There are 43 cases of Covid-19 detected at the border today.

Twenty-two people are in hospital with the virus - two of which are in ICU.

It comes as the vaccine roll-out for 5 to 11-year-olds is set to begin tomorrow. The vaccine will be available for free at all the same places that provide the adult vaccine: parents will be able to access walk-in clinics, or use BookMyVaccine to use other health providers.

While there are no plans for a school-based immunisation programme, schools are being considered as community vaccination sites.

A parent, caregiver or legal guardian will need to accompany the child to their immunisation appointment and provide consent for them to be vaccinated.

As with adults, children need two doses of the vaccine to be fully protected, and the ministry recommended these be given at least eight weeks apart - although the interval could be safely shortened to a minimum of 21 days if needed.

Children aged under 9 have made up roughly the same proportion of all Delta cases – some infants among them – since the outbreak began last year.

When talking about the vaccine, Otago University immunologist Dianne Sika-Paotonu suggests parents simply tell their kids it's time for another vaccine – just like those they'd had before.

"It might be helpful also to point out that the vaccines they've been given in the past have stopped them from becoming seriously unwell, and so have kept them safe and protected," she said,

"Pointing out that this is how vaccines in general work, by giving protection from serious illness, will be useful."

As well, parents could make it clear to their children that they'd been vaccinated too, and that all kids would be getting the same vaccine.

Delore recommended keeping the conversation "simple and honest".