A Mexican restaurant in Tauranga has become the latest high risk Covid-19 exposure site.

The Ministry of Health is advising diners and staff at The Barrio Brothers to self-isolate and test immediately after a Covid-infected person was in the business on January 6 between 6pm and 9.30pm.

A third Auckland music festival and a swathe of exposure sites across New Zealand including high-risk spots have been revealed as the country experiences a low level of new cases since the outbreak started.

The Ministry of Health is set to release its latest daily update in a statement at 1pm.

Yesterday there were 14 community cases and just nine new cases of Covid-19 at the border.

Two of the 34 people in hospital are in an intensive care unit.

This morning a Masterton coffee bar became the latest location of interest to be named as a high risk premises.

Trocadero Coffee Bar was visited by a person with Covid-19 on Sunday. They visited between 11.17am and 12.30pm.

The ministry advised that anyone there at the same time needed to self-isolate, get tested immediately and then again on day five after exposure.

A large number of locations of interest across the country were revealed yesterday despite case numbers remaining low.

People who visited Subway in Feilding were told to isolate and immediately get tested after the location was visited by a person infected with Covid-19 last Tuesday.

Meanwhile a number of other locations of interest were identified across the lower North Island including supermarkets in Palmerston North, Feilding, Carterton and Petone as well as public toilets, cafes, liquor stores, a bakery and various retail stores.

The Ministry is asking festivalgoers who attended Plane Sailing music festival in Auckland to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after potentially being exposed.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result," the ministry said.

A number of Christchurch shops, eateries and an adventure park were also listed as locations of interest.

Meanwhile, the ministry have confirmed that the Queenstown locations of interest on January 1 and 2 are linked to an Auckland visitor holidaying in the area.

Experts have warned it's a matter of time before the more transmissible Omicron variant leaks out into the community, causing an intense outbreak like those seen overseas.

They are urging people to get booster shots before that happens, with the interval before people are eligible for a booster reduced from six months to four.

As of yesterday, 548,733 booster doses have been administered.

Across the country, 95 per cent of eligible people have received at least their first dose of the Covid vaccine and 92 per cent were fully vaccinated.