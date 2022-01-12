The Ministry of Health revealed that two more people have died with COVID-19. Video / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig / Alex Burton / Getty

The Ministry of Health revealed that two more people have died with COVID-19. Video / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig / Alex Burton / Getty

New Zealand could be in for another day of high Covid-19 case numbers in MIQ, as Omicron continues to pile up at the border.

The Ministry of Health is due to release a statement at 1pm.

Yesterday there were a record 65 border cases, with the vast majority of people infected expected to have the Omicron variant.

Two more people had also died with the virus, the Ministry said yesterday - a man in his 30s who tested positive after dying at home on January 5, and a man in his 60s who died on January 9 at Middlemore Hospital.

READ MORE

• Covid latest: Two deaths, 28 new cases, 65 cases at the border

• Clarke Gayford sorry for 'confusion' after claim he tried to get mate rapid test

• Explainer: When am I contagious if I get infected with Omicron?

• Omicron outbreak: KFC Australia running out of chicken

Wednesday's new community cases were in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Lakes and Christchurch. There were 31 people in hospital with the virus including two in intensive care.

Most of the new border cases tested positive for the virus on day 1 in MIQ, with about a third of people staying in Auckland's Stamford Plaza facility.

The Ministry said there had been 196 Omicron cases detected at the border since December 1 and just 11 Delta cases.

Another 217 cases at the border were still being analysed through whole genome sequencing and it was expected the "vast majority" would be Omicron.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker has called for the Government to turn down tap of arrivals in MIQ, warning that the high number of cases is increasing the risk of Omicron escaping.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker says we are "pushing our luck" at the border as cases of Omicron increase. Photo / Supplied

Baker said it was possible New Zealand could see a repeat of the way the August outbreak started - "where we suddenly find one case of Omicron in the community that represents the tip of an iceberg".

"The trouble with Omicron, of course, is that it's very unforgiving, in terms of its level of infectivity – and I think we're really pushing our luck with the number of infected people arriving."

He has previously also said the Covid-19 Protection Framework - commonly known as the traffic light system - will not be helpful once Omicron arrives.

Baker is urging people to get their booster shot of the vaccine as soon as they are eligible - which is four months after their second dose for those aged over 18.

As of yesterday's update, 594,947 booster doses had been given, which was 40 per cent of those who were eligible.

Booster shots can be had now through GPs, pharmacies and walk-in centres (click here for locations). From January 17 people can book a booster appointment online.

January 17 is also the start of the rollout of the vaccine for children aged 5-11. A new vaccination centre is opening on Auckland's North Shore next Monday to help cater for demand, at Eventfinda Stadium in Wairau Valley.