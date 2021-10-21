Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Locations of interest: Auckland's North Shore suburbs latest to be linked

October 21 2021 There are 102 Covid-19 cases in the community today - the highest daily number since the coronavirus pandemic hit our shores last year.

October 21 2021 There are 102 Covid-19 cases in the community today - the highest daily number since the coronavirus pandemic hit our shores last year.

A Greenhithe pharmacy, a Hobsonville supermarket and two Rosedale businesses are the latest Auckland locations linked to Covid-positive cases.

The Unichem Pharmacy in Greenhithe was visited by a person with the virus on Thursday last week between 11.15-11.30am, and yesterday between 2-2.30pm.

In Rosedale, among three North Shore suburbs from which testing has recorded a high positivity rate, the wholesale grocer Gilmours on Constellation Dr and Bunnings Warehouse on Home Pl were both visited by a positive case on Saturday.

Meanwhile, new times have been added to supermarkets in New Lynn and Warkworth.

2pm update

New locations

• Greenhithe Pharmacy Unichem: 8 Greenhithe Rd, Greenhithe, Auckland. Thursday, October 14 (11.15am-11.30am)

• Countdown Hobsonville: 124 Hobsonville Point Rd, Hobsonville, Auckland. Saturday, October 16 (11am-12pm)

• Bunnings Warehouse Constellation Drive: 15 Home Pl, Rosedale, Auckland. Saturday, October 16 (12.03pm-1.27pm)

• Gilmours North Shore Rosedale: 37 Constellation Drive, Rosedale, Auckland. Saturday, October 16 (12.31pm-1.31pm)

• Greenhithe Pharmacy Unichem: 8 Greenhithe Rd, Greenhithe, Auckland. Wednesday, October 20 (2pm-2.30pm)

New times:

• Countdown Lynnmall: Lynnmall Shopping Centre, 3058 Great North Road, New Lynn, Auckland. Sunday, October 10 (8.39pm-9pm)

• Countdown Warkworth: 26 Neville Street, Warkworth. Saturday, October 16 (4pm-5pm)

• Countdown Lynnmall: Lynnmall Shopping Centre, 3058 Great North Road, New Lynn, Auckland. Saturday, October 16 (8.04pm-8.24pm)

• Countdown Warkworth: 26 Neville Street, Warkworth. Sunday, October 17 (1.22pm-1.49pm)

• New World Warkworth: 6 Percy Street, Warkworth. Sunday, October 17 (1.49pm-2pm)

Earlier today, passengers on six different bus trips in Auckland were being told to stay home and get tested for Covid immediately.

The trips are all between the Constellation bus station to Smales Farm, via Wairau Rd, on the North Shore and ran on Saturday and Monday.

Passengers on six bus trips in Auckland have been told to stay home and get a Covid test. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

12.30pm update

Saturday, October 16, trips

• Bus 901 fleet 90112 Constellation Station to Smales Farm via Wairau Rd: 8.30am-8.47am

• Bus 901 fleet 90111 Smales Farm to Constellation Station via Wairau Rd: 9am-9.20am

• Bus 901 Fleet 90111 Smales Farm to Constellation Station via Wairau Rd: 11am-11.20am

• Bus 901 fleet 90112 Constellation Station to Smales Farm via Wairau Rd: 12.30pm-12.50pm

Monday, October 18, trips

• Bus 901 fleet 90112 Constellation Station to Smales Farm via Wairau Rd: 10.30am-10.50am

• Bus 901 fleet 90111 Smales Farm to Constellation Station via Wairau Rd: 11am-11.20am

Shopper at Manukau supermarket yesterday

A shopper with Covid-19 was at an Auckland supermarket yesterday morning.

A member of the public who has tested positive for the virus was at Countdown Manukau, at 652 Great South Rd in South Auckland, from 10.38am to 11am.

People who were shopping there during that time are advised to monitor their health for 14 days and get tested if Covid symptoms start to appear.

The same supermarket had another Covid exposure event on Monday between 3.25pm and 3.35pm.

A person with Covid was at the Countdown Manukau supermarket yesterday. Image / Google

10.30am update

• Countdown Roselands: 90 Great South Rd, Papakura: Thurs, Oct 14, 6.15pm-7pm

• Life Pharmacy Papakura: 102 Great South Rd, Papakura: Fri, Oct 15, 3.30pm-4pm

• Countdown Manukau: 652 Great South Rd, Manukau (twice): Weds, Oct 20, (yesterday) 10.28am-11am and Mon, Oct 18, 3.25pm-3.35pm

People told to self-isolate after laundromat visit

Meanwhile, people who were at a South Auckland laundromat are being told to isolate for 14 days after a person with Covid-19 was there for about two hours.

The Socials Laundromat on Tironui Rd, in Takanini, has been identified as a location of interest after an infected member of the public was there between 7pm and 9pm that night.

People who were at the Socials Laundromat in Takanini are told to self isolate for 14 days. Image / Google

"Self-isolate for 14 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. Test immediately and five and 12 days after you were exposed," the Ministry of Health says.

People affected are also urged to record their visit via the ministry's website or to call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The ministry has yet to announce any new locations this morning.

A total of 26 locations of interest or exposure events were identified by the authorities yesterday.

The Mr Meats Plus on Lincoln Rd, Henderson, has been identified as a location of interest. Image / Google

Several new places around Auckland showed new shops and eateries or businesses not seen on the list before, while others made a reappearance.

Among the new sites was a popular meat and fruit and vegetable store on Lincoln Rd, Henderson, West Auckland.

The Mr Meats Plus Henderson has been linked to a person with Covid who shopped there last Thursday between 12.30pm and 1pm.

Anyone who was there at the same time is told to monitor their health for 14 days and get tested if Covid symptoms start to appear.

A number of places of interest in Te Awamutu have also joined the list.

6pm update

• Countdown Airport: Corner of George Bolt Memorial and John Goulter Drive, Māngere, South Auckland. Sat, Oct 16, 6.54pm-7.10pm

• Airport Superette: 279 Kirkbride Rd, Māngere, South Auckland. Sat, Oct 16, 6.46pm-6.48pm

• West Liquor Lincoln Green: 159 Lincoln Rd, Henderson, West Auckland: Thurs, Oct 14, 12pm-12.10pm

• BP Connect Howick: 136 Ridge Rd, Howick, East Auckland: Thurs, Oct 14, 3pm-3.30pm

• Fresh Choice Te Awamutu: 39 Rewi St, Te Awamutu: Fri, Oct 15, 12.15pm-12.30pm

• Countdown Te Awamutu: 180 Sloane St, Te Awamutu: Fri, Oct 15, 5.45pm-7.55pm

• Socials Laundromat: 7 Tironui Rd, Takanini, South Auckland

• Mr Meats Plus Henderson: 8/155 Lincoln Rd, Henderson, West Auckland: Thurs, Oct 14, 12.30pm-1pm