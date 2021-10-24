Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Latest locations of interest include Glen Eden vege, liquor store

Anyone who visited two locations of interest in West Auckland should isolate immediately, Ministry of Health says. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Anyone who visited two locations of interest in West Auckland should isolate immediately, Ministry of Health says. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A butcher, a fruit shop, petrol stations and a liquor store are among the latest locations of interest published by the Ministry of Health today.

While in most cases people who visited the sites are asked only to self-monitor for symptoms, anyone who visited a liquor store and a fruit and vege store in Glen Eden at key times are being asked to isolate immediately.

West Liquor Glen Eden was a location of interest on Friday, October 15, from 6.02pm-6.20pm, and Saturday, October 16, from 9.44pm-10.05pm.

Anyone who was at the liquor store during those times is asked to stay home and get tested immediately, as well as five days after exposure.

And anyone who visited Green Bay Fruit and Veges in Glen Eden on October 19 between 3.55pm-5.20pm is also being asked to isolate immediately and get tested.

People who visited other locations of interest released today are asked to get tested if any symptoms appear for two weeks after exposure.

Those locations include Kiwi Superette Henderson on October 16, and West City Waitakere on October 19.

Others include Mobil Newton and Herne Bay Pharmacy, which were both visited by people with Covid-19 on October 19, while on October 21 a person with Covid-19 visited Westmere Butchery.

Outside Auckland, Mangamuka Dairy is a location of interest for October 18, while Caltex in Te Awamutu was also a location of interest on the morning of October 20.

Crafty Baker Titirangi was also added to the locations list after a person with Covid-19 was at the bakery on October 14; while SuperValue on Titirangi Rd was added after an infected person was at the supermarket on October 18.

Mobil St Lukes, opposite the Westfield St Lukes mall, was also a location of interest on October 17.

The Ministry of Health also announced this afternoon that people in Hawke's Bay and Northland should keep an eye out for locations of interest, after positive cases visited both regions.

Blenheim residents with Covid-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, are also being asked to get tested even if they are fully vaccinated.

Last night the Ministry of Health released a raft of new locations of interest after the South Island received its first confirmed case of the Delta Covid-19 variant.

The person - who is unvaccinated - is now isolating locally in dedicated accommodation. Two of their household members have tested negative.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the case's movements in, or en route to, Blenheim and any further subsequent locations of interest.

"We are asking people, especially those who live in the Blenheim township, to closely monitor the ministry's locations of interest webpage," the spokesman said.

"We are also asking Blenheim residents with Covid-19 symptoms – no matter how mild – to please get tested, even if they are vaccinated."

Flight NZ8231 Rotorua to Wellington and NZ8725 Wellington to Blenheim on October 21 have also been confirmed as places of interest.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said passengers were advised to follow Ministry of Health guidelines - which are to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after exposure.

"We have very stringent protocols in place to protect customers and employees. This includes deep cleaning of aircraft with anti-viral cleaner, masks required and gloves for crew. We, along with our medical team and the Ministry of Health review these regularly to ensure our procedures are best practice."