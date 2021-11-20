Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Latest case numbers to be revealed - has Delta spread further in North Island?

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain. Video / Paul Slater

New Zealand anxiously waits to see how far Covid has spread through the community, with new cases emerging across the North Island in recent days.

The latest case numbers will be released around 1pm. There will be no press conference today with the next press conference scheduled for Monday, when Auckland's alert level restrictions will be reviewed.

Saturday saw 172 new community cases recorded, taking the seven-day rolling average of cases to 172.

Of those cases, 148 were in Auckland, which remains the epicentre of the outbreak. However, cases are now popping up across the country. Waikato and Northland continue to see small numbers of cases, notching up 12 and four new cases respectively.

Hawke's Bay's Covid-19 case is understood to be in Napier.

Hawke's Bay DHB confirmed the case who is a permitted traveller from Auckland isolating in Hawke's Bay last night. There haven't been any locations of interest yet.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise was notified by the DHB yesterday and says she understands the case is in Napier.

She says it's always concerning for the community when there's news like this but the community should be assured that the DHB is very prepared.

Wise says people should do everything they can to protect themselves - get tested, sign in, follow all guidelines and get vaccinated.

The Bay of Plenty recorded three new cases, the Lakes region four, with Wellington rounding out Saturday's new cases with just one case.

Seventy cases were receiving hospital care, with five of those in ICU.

The national vaccination rate is high; 91 per cent of the eligible population had received their first dose of the vaccine as of yesterday, with 83 per cent having received their second.

On Friday, 22,608 doses were administered - 6833 first doses and 15,775 second doses.

Auckland's DHBs are closing in on being 90 per cent fully vaccinated. The city's three DHBs have fully vaccinated 87 per cent of the eligible population.

The Government is forging ahead with plans to reopen Auckland and connect it with the rest of the country with the city moving to the traffic light system "soon after" November 29 and the border coming down (for vaccinated travellers) on December 15.

But Labour's co-operation agreement partner, the Greens, have taken a different position, declaring it "unsafe" to open the border with vaccination rates in some regions still very low.

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson told TVNZ's Q&A on Sunday morning she would like the Government to hold off opening the border "until we have equitably high vaccination rates for Māori, and until we have regional health systems that are prepared, and until we have properly tested and refined the traffic light system".

Davidson said Māori communities started "well behind" in the vaccine rollout because the Māori population is, on average, younger.

She argued they needed the chance to catch up.

"It is time - and we have already seen the evidence very clearly - that our government agencies, our health departments take some responsibility for the longstanding systemic racism that has very clearly been acknowledged by government itself," Davidson said.

The full vaccination rate for Māori is 20 percentage points behind the general vaccination rate, with 63 per cent having had both doses.