Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Judge's son William Willis, lawyer Hannah Rawnsley due in court over Wānaka holiday during Auckland lockdown

Cabinet to reveal Omicron plan, fire in the far North blazes on and the devastating aftermath of Typhoon Rye continues in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

After months of delays, the couple who garnered widespread attention after police accused them of leaving Auckland's Covid-19 lockdown for a holiday home in Wānaka will make their first court appearance today - albeit not in person.

Equestrian William Willis, 36, and lawyer Hannah Rawnsley, 26, were charged on September 22 with failing to comply with a Covid-19 health order, which carries a maximum sentence of up to six months' prison and a $4000 fine.

They were initially set to make their first appearance at Papakura District Court on October 14. But - as has happened with most cases in recent months involving defendants who aren't in custody - the matter has been delayed repeatedly as Auckland's lockdown dragged on.

Adding to the complication of setting a court date has been the involvement of Wellington-based District Court Judge Bruce Davidson, who was appointed to oversee the case to avoid any conflicts of interest. Willis' mother is Auckland-based district court Judge Mary-Beth Sharp.

William Willis and Hannah Rawnsley. Photo / NZME

"...This is not a priority proceeding," Judge Davidson wrote in separate minutes announcing delays in October and November. "The mere fact of media interest does not elevate the matter to a priority case."

By delaying the hearing to December, after traffic light system was put in place, the judge would be more easily able to travel to Auckland for the hearing, he also noted last month.

Police first approached Willis and Rawnsley in Wānaka on the afternoon of Saturday, September 11, after receiving a tip through the Covid-19 online compliance tool a day earlier. The two were allowed to leave Auckland for Hamilton, despite the strict lockdown at the time, because of their essential worker status. They did so on Thursday, September 9.

They were not, however, permitted under the lockdown rules to then take a commercial flight to Queenstown and continue on in a hired car for Wānaka, authorities have said.

The couple initially fought to keep secret their names, as well as Willis' relation to Judge Sharp. Their lawyer, Rachael Reed QC, asked for an unusual emergency hearing to seek suppression before her clients were charged.

But the suppression lasted just 24 hours before the couple decided not to pursue the matter with the High Court. Instead they issued an apology.

"The decision that we took to travel to Wānaka last week was completely irresponsible and inexcusable," the couple said. "We are deeply sorry for our actions and would like to unreservedly apologise to the Wānaka community, and to all the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, for what we did.

"We understand that strict compliance is required to stamp out Covid-19 from our country. We have let everyone down with our actions, and we wholeheartedly apologise."

The couple were initially set to appear at court in person for today's hearing.

But in a minute released last week citing red traffic light protocols, Judge Davidson said he will allow Willis and Rawnsley to appear via audio-video feed. Prosecutors and defence counsel are set to appear in person, but media has also been instructed to observe via audio-video feed, which has been the protocol since Auckland's lockdown began in August.

The judge has declined applications by multiple media outlets to take photos or video of the couple during the hearing.

The hearing is set to begin at 11.45am.