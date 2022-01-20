The "nutcase views" of anti-vaxxers will get no sympathy in Judge David Ruth's court. Photo / George Heard

The "nutcase views" of anti-vaxxers will get no sympathy in Judge David Ruth's court. Photo / George Heard

The "nutcase views" of anti-vaxxers will get no sympathy in Judge David Ruth's court.

He told one of them – Kieran Fensom – that "you should be ashamed of yourself".

Fensom was appearing in the Christchurch District Court for sentencing on charges of driving with excess breath-alcohol and careless driving.

Judge Ruth asked what reparations Fensom was able to pay and defence counsel Michaela Brus said he was able to pay $30 a week but was already paying some other fines.

She said he was also now unemployed because of the vaccine mandate.

"You won't get vaccinated?" Judge Ruth asked Fensom.

"I have got no sympathy for him," said the judge, saying he was putting everyone at risk.

"These nutcase views will not be accepted in this court. You should be ashamed of yourself," said Judge Ruth.

He convicted Fensom and fined him $400 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

On the careless driving charge, he ordered Fensom to pay reparations of $2000 at weekly instalments of $30, beginning next week.