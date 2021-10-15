Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Infected person was at large Auckland shopping mall two days ago

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed the state is still on track to ease restrictions this month, despite the state’s record number of Covid cases today. Video / Sky News Australia

Another five supermarkets, including one inside a North Shore mall, have been visited by people with Covid in the past week.

The latest locations of interest include Countdown Glenfield, which is located inside Glenfield Mall, New World Birkenhead, Fresh Choice Glen Eden, Ponsonby Countdown and Pak'n Save Silverdale.

2.30pm update

• West Liquor Glendene: 224 Great North Rd, Glendene

• Countdown Glenfield: Glenfield Mall, corner of Bentley Ave and Glenfield Rd, Glenfield

• New World Birkenhead : 180 Mokoia Rd, Birkenhead

• Chemist Warehouse Glen Innes: 133 Apirana Ave, Glen Innes

• Chemist Warehouse Henderson: 5 Vitasovich Ave, Henderson

• FreshChoice Glen Eden: 142 West Coast Rd, Glen Eden

• Countdown Ponsonby Grey Lynn: 4 Williamson Ave, Grey Lynn

New times

• Public Toilets Raglan: 5A Cliff St, Raglan

• Pak'nSave Silverdale: 20 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Silverdale

Countdown Glenfield was visited by an infected person between 8.17pm and 8.47pm on Saturday October 9, while the nearby Birkenhead New World was used by a positive case between 12.08pm and 12.30pm on Sunday October 10.

On Monday October 11, Fresh Choice Glen Eden was briefly visited by someone with Covid between 11.30am and 11.45am.

Also listed as a new location of interest was the Ponsonby Countdown between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday October 12.

The Chemist Warehouse in Glen Innes was also named as a location of interest between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on Sunday October 10, while the chain's Henderson branch was visited by a positive case between 11am and 11.15am on Monday October 11.

An infected person also went to West Liquor Glendene between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on Thursday October 7.

Meanwhile, the timing of a visit to Pak'n Save Silverdale was updated to between 3.26pm and 3.36pm on Saturday October 9.

The time of visits to the Raglan toilets was also updated to include 9am to 11.59am on Sunday October 3 and 12am to 11.59om on Monday October 4.

Earlier today the list was updated to show a person who has tested positive for Covid-19 shopped at a supermarket in one of Auckland's most well-known shopping malls two days ago.

The infected member of the public was at the Countdown St Lukes supermarket, inside Westfield St Lukes in Mt Albert, on Wednesday afternoon.

They shopped there for an hour between 11.15am and 12.15pm that day.

The supermarket has also been linked to a Covid-positive case there on Tuesday last week, October 5, between 7.15pm and 8.15pm.

12.15pm update

• Nikau Superette: 2 Queen Mary Ave, New Lynn, West Auckland

• Countdown St Lukes: 661/80 St Lukes Rd, Mt Albert, Auckland (twice)

• Te Atatū Peninsula Park: 39 Neil Ave, Te Atatū

• Sandringham Superette: 504 Sandringham Rd, Sandringham, central Auckland

A park in Te Atatū, West Auckland, has been identified as a place of interest after a person with the virus was there last Saturday between 11.30am and 4pm.

Anyone who was at Te Atatū Peninsula Park on Neil Ave, Te Atatū, is told to monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days after being exposed to the area and to get tested if symptoms start to develop.

The Nikau Superette, on Queen Mary Ave in New Lynn, has been named a location of interest after a visit from someone with Covid on Thursday, September 30. The affected time is between 4.25pm and 4.35pm.

Meanwhile, a dairy in Sandringham with 10 separate exposure events over the past two weeks - on consecutive days - has had the exposure times updated on the Ministry of Health's list.

Superette's 10 exposure events thought to be linked to member of the public, not staff

The Sandringham Superette, at 504 Sandringham Rd in central Auckland, has been linked to a person who was there every day starting from Saturday, October 2, to Monday this week.

All but one day have an exposure time of between 8am to 8.30pm. Only Saturday, October 2, has a visit time of between 12pm and 8.30pm.

It is understood no one among the superette's staff or management is infected with Covid, but that the wide time range may reflect an infected member of the public not knowing exactly when they were in the shop on those days.

In the ministry's 10am update, new exposure events were announced at a shop in Raglan and an Auckland supermarket already identified as locations of interest linked to Covid cases.

10.15am update

• SuperValue Raglan: 18 Bow St, Raglan

• Pak'nSave Clendon: 16 Robert Ross Place, Clendon Park, South Auckland

The SuperValue shop on Bow St, in Raglan, has been linked to a person who has tested positive for Covid-19 who was there on Saturday between 8.30am and 9.15am.

Pak'nSave Clendon is connected to a member of the public with Covid who was shopping there late on Monday afternoon between 4pm and 5pm.

The advice from health officials for anyone who was at either place, during those times, is to monitor your health for 14 days after the visit and get tested if symptoms develop.

Earlier, six new locations of interest were announced by the Ministry of Health.

8.20am update

• Village Wine & Spirits Te Atatū: 571 Te Atatū Rd, Te Atatū Peninsula, West Auckland

• Hilltop Dairy Orewa: 180 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Orewa, Red Beach

• Kiroms Convenience Store: 588 New North Rd, Morningside, Auckland central

• New World Albany: 219 Don McKinnon Drive, Albany, Auckland

• Caltex Te Atatū: 288 Te Atatū Rd, Te Atatū South, West Auckland

• EzyMart Dairy Shop: 3220 Great North Rd, New Lynn, West Auckland

Two new locations in Te Atatū, West Auckland, have been revealed.

The Village Wine & Spirits store in Te Atatū Peninsula is connected to a person with Covid there on Sunday afternoon between 1.34pm and 1.45pm.

This is the second exposure event linked to the store in the past week, after an infected member of the public was there last Friday, October 8, between 2.45pm and 3pm.

The Caltex petrol station in Te Atatū South was visited by a positive case on Monday morning between 9.23am and 9.43am.

The Hilltop Dairy on the Hibiscus Coast Highway, in Orewa, is linked to a person with the virus just over two weeks ago on Wednesday, September 29. They were there between 6.30pm and 7.35pm that day.

The Kiroms convenience store on New North Rd, Morningside, had a Covid positive person there last Saturday from 3.57pm to 4.30pm.

The EzyMart Dairy Shop on Great North Rd in New Lynn, West Auckland, is linked to a positive case on Sunday evening. The affected time is between 5.56pm and 6.05pm.

Positive case at Auckland gas station on Wednesday

The latest anyone infected with the virus has been out in the community was two days ago.

A person who has tested positive for Covid was at the Night'n Day Kingsland - attached to the Gull gas station - on New North Rd, central Auckland, on Wednesday morning.

The affected time is between 6.45am and 8.15am that day.

Members of the public who were there during that time period are advised to stay home and get a Covid test as soon as possible.

"Stay at home, test immediately as well as five days after you were exposed at this location of interest," the ministry says.

"Please continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day 5 test result."

People who were are also urged to record their visit on the ministry's website or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact-tracers can get in touch.

Last night's update

• SuperValue Raglan: 16-18 Bow St, Raglan (twice)

• Night'n Day Kingsland: 384-392 New North Rd, Kingsland, Auckland

• Countdown Chartwell: Chartwell, Hamilton

• New World Southmall: 1/185 Great South Rd, Manurewa, Auckland

• Ashby Cafe: 91 Ashby Ave, St Heliers, Auckland

• Liquorland Kohimarama: 35 Melanesia Rd, Kohimarama, Auckland

• Four Square Raglan: 3 Bankart St, Raglan

• Public toilets Raglan: 5A Cliff St, Raglan

• BP Raglan: 2 Main Rd, Raglan