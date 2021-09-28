Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Indie festival will require proof of vaccination for entry

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

As festivals gear up for the summer season, at least one is requiring proof of vaccination for entry.

Welcome to Nowhere is a "boutique" festival, to be held in February 2022 just outside Whanganui. The festival will have a capacity of 800 people and curator Joel Manu Cosgrove says in 2022 all of those will need to be vaccinated.

"We see it as an extension of our health and safety policies as well as being part of the wider effort to mobilise and increase vaccination rates. We're just doing our little bit."

Vaccine passports are currently in development from health officials and will be available via a new app in just under a month, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said on Tuesday.

Cosgrove says the festival will work alongside any infrastructure that is announced if and when it happens – but it's clear vaccination is a "core element" of festival season in the Covid era.

"Jacinda [Ardern] has been very clear that she wants the summer festival season to happen and especially looking at overseas trends [vaccination] looks to be a core element."

He expects the policy will have a high buy-in from attendees, and while people are entitled to their own opinions, festivals are "a luxury".

"We need to organise it in a way that keeps people as safe as possible – people are entitled to their opinions fundamentally but we haven't had any negative feedback so far."

"We're a little festival and we have a very high buy-in from the people coming so I wouldn't imagine it's too big of an ask in terms of facilitating that – we've got a good bunch of people who come."

As the entertainment industry struggles to get back on its feet after a punishing two years under Covid, Cosgrove says vaccination should be viewed as part and parcel of health and safety.

"I think it's the same as any other element of health and safety and general Covid protocol – it's the cost of doing business

"We're lucky to be able to be open, to have made it through last summer pretty open. I think it's our responsibility, especially the entertainment industry wanting to get back on its feet again, to push it forward."

Ardern has been vocal about vaccination and how crucial it is to the health response. A 90 per cent vaccination rate could be enough to end lockdowns.

It could also lead to more people self-isolating at home, shorter isolation periods and borders reopening from next year including slowly reintroducing international students back into the country.