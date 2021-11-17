Covid 19 Delta outbreak: How far has Covid spread outside Auckland?

PM Jacinda Ardern on security for MPs after threats from anti-vaxxers. Video / Mark Mitchell

PM Jacinda Ardern on security for MPs after threats from anti-vaxxers. Video / Mark Mitchell

More Covid cases in communities outside Auckland are expected to be confirmed by the Ministry of Health this afternoon as the Delta variant continues to spread around the country.

The latest cases are due via a statement from health officials around 1pm. There is no press conference today.

It comes as positive cases have been found in both Tauranga and Palmerston North.

Tauranga cases

There are two cases in Tauranga today, the Bay of Plenty Times understands - one in Pyes Pā and one in Mount Maunganui.

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges said his office was aware of the cases in Mount Manganui and Pyes Pā.

"I had heard that that's the case. I think in the end this was inevitable, we're going to see this around New Zealand. That doesn't though mean it's not concerning and I acknowledge there'll be a lot of locals in Tauranga who will be concerned.

"I think the best we can say is if you're not vaccinated, get onto it. If you've got symptoms, obviously get tested. In the end though, what's also true is life has to go on, and the people of Tauranga and the Western Bay are resilient. I think they will, in a no nonsense way, get on with it."

Bridges said Covid-19 was first detected in the wastewater in the Tauranga area about a week ago, and said he felt it was possible there had been a positive case in the community for a week.

Red Stag Investments Limited managing director Jason Cordes said there was a team member of Red Stag Wood Solutions in Taupō who tested positive for Covid-19.

Cordes said the team member tested positive on Monday and had been on a road trip with a person from the Taupō cluster about one week before. The result was confirmed yesterday.

"Everyone at Red Stag Wood Solutions has had no less than one vaccination," Cordes said.

"Other members of the person's household have tested negative."

Cordes said the Ministry of Health estimated the possible time of exposure for parties from Rotorua was approximately half an hour.

"We've been told there is a low risk of contagion."

The person has not shown any symptoms of Covid-19.

Cordes said the staff at Red Stag Wood Solutions were following all instructions provided by the Ministry of Health.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said he was surprised cases hadn't arrived earlier after they appeared in Rotorua and Waikato.

"Each workplace has been planning, training and stocking up for when delta arrives," Cowley said. "Their planning will now be tested.

"Many people in the Western Bay community are doing what they have been asked to do; they're vaccinated, they're contact tracing, and many businesses have established staff bubbles so cases won't take out entire workforces."

Cowley thought the region would start the new traffic light framework under red status given the Bay of Plenty's relatively low vaccination level.

"Businesses are preparing for the new traffic light framework and assessing whether they will require vaccine passes to stay open this summer," he said.

"Employers should be preparing for staff to be required to isolate as case numbers will likely increase. Businesses can apply for funding from Government to help employees to isolate at home while they wait for testing or recover if they're infectious."

Covid incident controller for Lakes and Bay of Plenty District Health Board Dr Phil Shoemack has directed questions about cases in the region to the Ministry of Health.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson would not yet confirm there were cases in Tauranga.

Palmerston North case

The Palmerston North case was confirmed last night by the Manawatū Cricket Association after a player caught it.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admits people will be worried about Covid spreading across the country as news breaks of more centres dealing with cases in the community.

Ardern, speaking to media this morning after a visit to the Turanga Health centre in Gisborne, said "we know there will be concern about [Covid's] movement, which is why we have put in extra layers of protection".

She said the requirements for vaccination or a test before people left Auckland to go to regions such as Gisborne would help.

On allowing Aucklanders to travel to lower vaccinated regions, she said: "Auckland have done a very important job for us, but they have now been doing that for four months. We need to keep moving."

Ardern is visiting to try to help raise vaccination rates in Tairawhiti, one of the regions lagging behind. It is currently at 84 per cent for first doses.

There are now cases in Auckland, Waikato, Northland, Canterbury, Lakes District/Taupō, Wairarapa and Manawatū and Bay of Plenty.

Yesterday there were 88 people in hospital and seven in ICU. The virus also claimed another person after a man, in his 60s, died at North Shore Hospital on Tuesday.

Of yesterday's 194 cases, there were 180 cases in Auckland, four in Northland, five in Waikato, seven in Lakes District and one in Canterbury.

The person infected with Covid in Canterbury flew back to Christchurch on flight NZ 1295 last Saturday, November 13, after travelling to Auckland for an event.

The person became symptomatic on Sunday and went for a test on Monday and lives in a household of six people. The household is isolating and will be tested.

Of the seven cases in Lakes DHB, one of them was reported following the 9am cut off time and will be included in today's case count.

Six of the Lakes DHB cases are in Taupō and can be linked to known cases in the area. One case is in Turangi and is also linked to known cases in Taupō.

In Waikato, two cases are from Ōtorohanga, one from Te Kuiti, one from Huntly, and one from Cambridge and came as the region enjoyed its first day back in level 2 yesterday.

Ardern confirmed Aucklanders who were fully vaccinated or test negative 72 hours before departure will be able to leave the city from December 15. The rule will be in place from then to January 17.

Ardern also said Cabinet would confirm Auckland's move into the covid protection system/traffic light system into the Red level on November 29.

Ardern indicated the move to the new system would be very soon after the November 29 Cabinet meeting and would be a similar timeframe to level transitions as they have been in the past.

Many hospitality and hair and beauty businesses have been preparing themselves for a December 1 re-opening

The rest of the country will move into the traffic light system at the same time as Auckland, the Government will confirm at that meeting.

Areas with lower vaccination areas will be moved into the red level to protect people and promote vaccinations.