Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Free Canterbury Rugby tickets given at Christchurch Arena clinic

The intiative is a part of a wider campaign aiming to make Canterbury the most Covid-protected region in the country. Photo / Supplied

Canterbury Rugby players will be giving out 1000 double-passes to their clash against Hawke's Bay to people who get vaccinated at a Christchurch clinic this weekend.

Tickets will be given to the first 300 or so people that get vaccinated each day at the Christchurch Arena clinic today, Friday and Saturday.

The drive-through clinic is open from 1.30pm–7.30 pm today and Friday and 9am-7.15pm on Saturday.

The initiative has been dubbed "Vaccinate with a Mate" and is a part of a wider campaign aiming to make Canterbury the most Covid-protected region in the country.

It fits in with the teamwork needed for the Canterbury NPC side to play at their best, with everyone chipping in and doing their part, Canterbury Rugby CEO Tony Smail said.

"Our community is everything to us. They're always throwing their support behind us, so it's really important that we give that support back and emphasise the importance of getting vaccinated.

"We'd love to be packing out the stadium, but unless we get our vaccination rates up, we will unfortunately continue to be forced to effectively play behind closed doors and that does nothing for us or our game."

Ryman Healthcare has partnered with the team for the initiative, chief executive Gordon MacLeod said they are stoked to be involved.

"More than 98 per cent of our residents and team are already vaccinated, but the more people in the wider community who take part in the programme, the safer we will all be.

"Thanks to the players and to the Union for leading the way – and we hope everyone who takes part enjoys the game on us," he said.

Kick-off for the Hawkes Bay match is at 4.35 pm on Saturday in Christchurch.