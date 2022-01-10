Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Festivalgoers urged to watch for symptoms after Covid case attends Golden Lights

There were 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday. Video / AP / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig / Alex Burton

There were 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday. Video / AP / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig / Alex Burton

An Auckland music festival is the most recent location of interest to be linked to the current Covid-19 outbreak.

A person who tested positive for Covid-19 attended the Golden Lights music festival which was held at Auckland's Trusts Arena on January 7.

The Ministry of Health is asking those who attended the festival between 1.30pm and 10.45pm to self-monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if they develop.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result," the ministry said.

The west Auckland festival is among other festivals which has been linked to recent Covid-19 cases.

Festivalgoers who attended the Netsky, Hybrid Minds, Montell2099, Friction, Holy Goof, Koven & more event at Wharepai Domain on January 3 from 2pm to midnight have been advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

Anyone who attended the event was considered a close contact of two Wellington cases.

Meanwhile, people who were at an Orewa nail spa for an hour on Wednesday are considered close contacts after a positive case visited the store.

Khoi Nail Spa in Orewa was visited on Wednesday between 1.26pm and 2.30pm, anyone at the spa during this time must self-isolate.

"Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest," the ministry said.

Other locations added to the list on Monday include Burger Foundry at Papamoa Beach, Oaks Club Suites in Queenstown, a Subway in Taupō and North Beach in Mt Maunganui.

Anyone who visited these locations during the identified time must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptom.

On Monday, New Zealand recorded 27 Covid-19 cases in the community.

The cases are in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Wellington.

The new Wellington Covid case had attended Auckland's Britomart Block Party on New Year's Eve.

No further cases have been linked to the drum and bass festival at Tauranga's Wharepai Domain on January 3 after a person who attended tested positive last week.

However, the ministry encouraged anyone who attended the festival to get tested if they develop symptoms, no matter how mild.