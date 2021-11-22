Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Destiny's Brian and Hannah Tamaki summoned to appear at Auckland police station

Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki and wife Hannah Tamaki have taken the stage at the anti-lockdown protest today.

Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki and wife Hannah Tamaki have taken the stage at the anti-lockdown protest today.

Destiny Church leaders Brian and Hannah Tamaki have reportedly been called to an Auckland police station today in relation to a mass anti-lockdown protest over the weekend.

The couple's nephew, Ethan Tamaki, took to Facebook to let supporters know of the situation and called on them to turn up outside the station.

"For those concerned, Brian and Hannah Tamaki have been called into Auckland Central Police station tomorrow morning," he wrote last night.

"This is in regards to the recent exercising of our basic human rights across the nation with tens of thousands of people.

"If you so choose, go gather outside."

The post was re-posted by Brian Tamaki late last night.

Police said in a statement last night that they are continuing to make follow-up inquiries following the latest protest at the Auckland Domain at the weekend.

"We are not in a position to comment further at this time," a spokesman said.

Up to 2000 people turned out to the Auckland Domain on Saturday in protest against the current Covid lockdown measures.

Destiny Church leaders Brian and Hannah Tamaki at the anti-lockdown protest, at the Auckland Domain, on Saturday. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Brian Tamaki took to the stage at one point, saying he was standing on the right to protest.

He referred to New Zealand as "Jacindaland" before denouncing Covid restrictions and vaccine mandates.

"I am not a citizen of Jacinda's New Zealand. I refuse to be a part of the New Zealand she is creating.

"I don't really want to be in the news. I'm tired of it after 30 years ... I hate it," he said.

Tamaki has already appeared in court twice since early October. The first appearance was on charges for organising a rally on October 2, allegedly in breach of Covid restrictions - he has pleaded not guilty.

He was ordered to stay away from future protests but was in court again on October 20 for fronting up at the second Domain protest on October 16, allegedly breaching bail.

He was allowed to remain free on bail on several conditions.

One condition was that he not "organise or attend any protests in breach of any Covid-19 level requirement", while another was that he not "use the internet for the purpose of organising, attending or encouraging non-compliance with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020".