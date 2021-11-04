Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Deputy PM Grant Robertson, Public Health director Caroline McElnay reveal latest Covid details

Focus Live: Deputy PM Grant Robertson and Dr Caroline McElnay give Covid-19 update

As the small Taranaki town of Stratford digests the fact Delta has been detected in its wastewater, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay are about to release the latest Covid-19 information.

Yesterday in a statement, the Ministry of Health revealed a total of 139 new cases; two of which were in the Waikato, one in Northland and the remainder in Auckland.

Sixty-four people were in hospital, 27 of 93 cases reported yesterday were infectious in the community and had associated exposure events.

Meanwhile, Taranaki iwi Ngāti Ruanui revealed this morning that Delta was detected in the wastewater in Stratford yesterday.

"We were notified last night of a strong positive Covid-19 wastewater test result, indicating the detection of the virus in the wastewater system of Stratford," said iwi kaiwhakahaere Rachel Rae.

"We have been informed that the sample was taken on Monday 1st of November."

Taranaki has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, with 68 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent with a first dose. In Stratford, the stats are slightly lower with 63.66 per cent of residents double dosed, and 80.86 single jabbed.

Rae said that the Ministry of Health was "urgently scrambling" to see if a recent MIQ returnee travelled to Stratford after being released. MoH was yet to provide any comment but more is expected to be revealed at the 1pm press conference today.

The ministry also revealed yesterday that the death of a 40-year-old man who was isolating at his Manukau apartment was not vaccine-related.

The man's death had been referred to the Coroner who will determine whether it was coronavirus-related, officials confirmed.

The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre and the ministry will review the public health and clinical oversight of the person, with independent input.

Auckland health officials are supporting 723 people with Covid who were isolating at home.

Meanwhile, 89 per cent of all eligible New Zealanders have now had their first dose of vaccine.

Kia ora, TDHB have confirmed a positive Covid-19 wastewater result in Stratford. Those in the Stratford district and wider Taranaki region with symptoms are encouraged to get a test. Testing and vaccine info >> https://t.co/EvjpME47eN pic.twitter.com/nOu7C6onkR — Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management (@TaranakiCD) November 4, 2021

More than three quarters - 77 per cent - are fully vaccinated.

Across Auckland's three district health boards, 92 per cent of all eligible people have had their first dose and 82 per cent have had their second.

Northland has seen vaccinations rise to 80 per cent of first doses and 66 per cent for second.

Waikato was at 87 per cent for first doses and 74 per cent fully dosed.

The ministry urged those who received their first vaccination three weeks ago during the Super Saturday drive to get their second shot.

