Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Confirmed virus case in Rotorua's Malfroy School community

Malfroy School in Rotorua has its first Covid case. Photo / Stephen Parker

Parents and caregivers of students who attend Malfroy School in Rotorua have been asked to keep their children at home after a confirmed Covid-19 case in the school community.

The Ministry of Health informed the school of the case this afternoon and work is underway to find any close or casual plus contacts of the case, a letter published on the school's Facebook page said.

"The health and wellbeing of our children, staff and community is a top priority," Nicky Brell said on behalf of the School Pandemic Team.

"We will keep you informed of any other updates as they come to hand," the post read.

While the investigation is underway, parents are advised to keep their children at home until close or casual contacts have been identified.

If children show any cold or flu-like symptoms, parents and caregivers have been told to contact their health professional, GP or the Ministry of Health.

An update will be provided tomorrow, December 13.

Brell said the School Pandemic Team had met with the Ministry of Education and Health this afternoon.

Chairwoman of the school's Board of Trustees Margaret Metcalf says the school is as well prepared as any other school in this outbreak.

"I'm happy to trust in the process that the Ministry of Health has set up for the schools. We'll just carry out that process, and what will be will be," she told the Herald.national