Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Christchurch News Years Eve Party Cancelled

The Covid 19 pandemic has claimed more events planned for Christchurch over the summer.

The Christchurch City Council announced that the New Year's Eve party planned for North Hagley Park has been cancelled.

The free concert which usually attracts 20,000 people was to feature OpShop, Stellar and a huge fireworks display at midnight.

Christchurch City Council events and arts manager Lucy Blackmore said, "we had hoped that the Hagley Park party would still go ahead, but continuing to plan for the free event that is open to the whole community has become too difficult in the current environment".

The council has also cancelled the family Kite Day on December 30 at New Brighton beach.

The Bread & Circus World Buskers Festival has been postponed to the last two weeks of April and the Easter school holidays.

Blackmore said the key to any event going ahead was getting more information from the government about how the Covid Protection Framework will work, which is due at the end of the month.

"We need this detail to ensure the events we do run are enjoyable, safe and cost-effective," Blackmore said.

"We will announce the new programme as quickly as possible.''