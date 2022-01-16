Cars have been waiting for up to an hour at Auckland's newest drive-through vaccination centre in Wairau Valley. Photo / Michael Craig

Cars have been waiting for up to an hour at Auckland's newest drive-through vaccination centre in Wairau Valley. Photo / Michael Craig

The first day of the Covid-19 child vaccine roll-out has been marred with massive traffic problems and children waiting in cars for up to an hour.

At Auckland's newest drive-through vaccination centre at the Eventfinda Stadium in Wairau Valley, cars that have been queued up for nearly an hour have been told to go to the back of the queue.

People were told to park next to the site at the stadium before the centre opened at 9am, the Herald understands.

However, cars then queued up along the road leading to the centre, causing traffic management staff to advise people to join the back of the queue which is about 30 cars.

One person told the Herald it was a "dog's breakfast".

She said she'd been told a second vaccination lane was meant to open but only one was operating so far.

Another parent in the queue said the event should have been better planned, given the young age of many waiting.