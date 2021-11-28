Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Child tests positive in Christchurch home quarantine

November 28 2021 There were 144 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today and another person has died of the virus.

A child isolating at home after travelling from Auckland to Christchurch on an Air New Zealand flight has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Health Ministry said in its 1pm update today that it is a border case that travelled from London to Doha and arrived in Auckland on November 18.

The child left managed isolation last week and travelled from Auckland to Christchurch on Air NZ flight NZ8475 on Thursday, November 25.

The child tested positive on their Day 9 test while isolating at home with family.

Locations of interest will be posted on the Health Ministry website, and Cantabrians are being asked to check the page regularly.

"Every new case is an urgent reminder to get tested if you're feeling unwell," said the Ministry in a statement. "Testing at high numbers will help to minimise and contain the spread of Covid-19 in Christchurch."

The Ministry also said vaccination clinics in Canterbury have plenty of capacity this weekend.

Under current rules for travellers, a person can use public transport, including domestic flights, when moving from MIQ facilities to home isolation.

International arrivals must spend seven days in MIQ. After that, they must self-isolate until a negative Day 9 Covid test is returned.

The ministry urged people to reach self-isolation locations as soon as possible without stopping.

And although authorities recommend private transport, public transport is allowed if a private trip is unavailable.

Anybody moving from MIQ to home isolation by taxi, plane or other public transport is meant to wear a face mask at all times.

The ministry's website said people could remove face masks "briefly" to eat or drink.

People leaving MIQ on public transport are also urged to maintain physical distancing where possible from people outside their bubble, to wash hands frequently, and to use the Covid-19 tracer app.