Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Checkpoint north of Whangārei turning back traffic

October 8 2021 Northland will move to level 3 from 11.59pm tonight after an Aucklander with Covid obtained travel documents and spent several days in the region.

An iwi-led checkpoint north of Whangārei is operating to prevent non-essential travel into the Far North and more could be erected.

The checkpoint at Waiomio - which was disbanded by police in January - was established yesterday afternoon but has been in full force since 9am today.

It comes after Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins yesterday revealed a woman, who had travelled through the region recently, had tested positive for Covid and Northland would be placed in alert level 3 for four days.

The woman returned a weak positive test result while in Northland, before her infection was confirmed with a follow-up test in Auckland.

The woman is believed to have travelled around the region, including to Whangārei, Kamo, Paihia and Kawakawa, before returning to Auckland.

However, locations of interest are limited to two service stations as the woman had been "unco-operative" with authorities in determining her movements in the region, according to Hipkins.

The checkpoint has been in place a number of times to restrict travel north of Whangārei when there has been a Covid scare. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The two service stations are BP Connect Wylies in Woodhill (Saturday, October 2 - 11.20pm-12.20am) and Z Kensington (Monday, October 4 - 3.45pm-4.45pm).

It was also understood the Uretiti Beach DoC campsite south of Whangārei was another location of interest. This hadn't been confirmed by Northland DHB or Ministry of Health yet.

About 100 vehicles have been stopped at the Waiomio checkpoint, with the majority being let through.

Tai Tokerau Border Control regional co-ordinator Rueben Taipari, who had been stationed at the checkpoint since 3pm yesterday, said essential workers were being let through.

People without an essential purpose to travel would be turned around.

Taipari said people had been largely compliant with checkpoint staff and only a few had been unhappy with the directive.

He said it was a collaborative effort between iwi, hapū and police - who were reportedly on the scene.

The purpose of the checkpoint was to protect vulnerable communities from the virus, Taipari said.

Tai Tokerau Border Control regional coordinator Reuben Taipari at the Waiomio checkpoint this morning. Photo / Imran Ali

It was understood another checkpoint was being mooted for Kaeo, in the Whangaroa area.

As details were sparse, he hoped more checkpoints weren't required but said they would be established as necessary.

"Our communities further north are very concerned so we're trying to avoid having a mass stand-up of checkpoints but it comes down to clear communication."

Northland leader Hone Harawira at an iwi-led checkpoint at Waiomio in January this year. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Waiomio checkpoint, just south of Kawakawa, was disbanded by police in January - disappointing group spokesman Hone Harawira who said at the time that police didn't have a plan to protect people from Covid.

In a statement yesterday, Tai Tokerau Border Control convener Nyze Porter said mobile patrols may also be used alongside fixed checkpoints to prevent anyone slipping through.

"Now that the decision has been made that Northland will go back to [alert] level 3, we will be asking people not to travel north from Whangārei until we get the all-clear from authorities," Manuel said.

"We're also talking to police about running mobile patrols to counter people trying to slip the border through the back roads."

Police have been approached for comment.