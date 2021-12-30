Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Case detected in Napier

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says that up to 100 people could be isolating after British DJ Dimension tested positive and had been active in the Auckland community for two days. Video / Mark Mitchell

A new case of Covid-19 has been detected in Napier, it has been revealed tonight.

The person was isolating at home with appropriate health and welfare supports in place, Hawke's Bay District Health Board has confirmed.

The Napier resident returned a positive test result today.

All known close contacts have been identified, were isolating and being tested for the virus.

Public health officials are continuing investigations, while it remains unclear how the person became infected.

"Investigations continue as to how the positive case contracted Covid-19 with any lead or angle being followed-up," said medical officer of health Dr Nick Jones.

"Any locations of interest are also being investigated and as standard procedure will be added to the Ministry of Health's webpage if, and when, they are confirmed by public health."

Anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms is being urged to get tested, even if they are vaccinated and symptoms are mild.

"Detecting the virus to avoid community spread is in everyone's interest and the right thing to do, even if you have very mild symptoms," said Jones.

He also urged anyone unvaccinated to get the jab as soon as possible, and for double vaccinated people now eligible to get their booster shot, to do so.

"Getting vaccinated is your best protection against Covid-19 vaccinated people far less likely to require hospital care if getting the virus."

Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available throughout the holiday period, he said.

It's the second case the Hawke's Bay city has had in recent months.

In mid-November a man had a Covid-19 test, and left Auckland on the same day so he could move to Napier.

The next day, he visited Big Barrel Liquor Store on Carlyle St and Paper Plus on Hastings St, both in central Napier.

The Ministry of Health said several days later on November 17, he was advised of a positive result. However, Healthline thought he was still in Auckland.

A family member was the one who told the local DHB three days later on Saturday that there was a Covid-19 case in Hawke's Bay, six days after the man arrived in the city.

This afternoon's case in Napier is in addition to 60 new community cases announced by the Ministry of Health at 1pm.

New cases emerged overnight in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Lakes, Tairāwhiti and Canterbury.

There were six new Omicron cases detected at the border, bringing the total to 76.

Testing sites

Friday December 31

Pukemokimoki Marae, 191 Riverbend Rd, Napier. 10am–3pm.

Splash Planet, Hastings. 10am–1pm.

Central Hawke's Bay Health Centre, 1 Cook St, Waipukurau. 9am–4pm.

By appointment

The Doctors, Napier, 30 Munroe St - 10am-4pm 0800 TEST19 (837819).

Hastings Health Centre, 303 St Aubyn St West - 10am–3pm call 06 281 2644.

Queen St Practice, Wairoa. By appointment only call 06 838 8333 3pm onwards.

Saturday January 1

The Doctors, Napier, 30 Munroe St - 10am-11am

More drive-in clinics will be opened if there is demand on Saturday 1.

By appointment:

The Doctors Napier, 30 Munroe St. By appointment only call 0800 TEST19 (837819) 10am–4pm.

Hastings Health Centre, 303 St Aubyn Street West. Call 06 281 2644 for a time.

Queen St Practice, Wairoa. By appointment only call 06 838 8333 3pm onwards.

More testing clinics through to January 7 can be located on the DHB's facebook page or website, www.ourhealthhb.nz.