Covid 19 delta outbreak: Businesses call for split traffic light levels in Northland

6 minutes to read
Split alert levels within Northland last month, with the boundary at Kaeo Bridge on SH10, are proof that different traffic light settings could be applied to different parts of the region, a business leader says. Photo / Peter de Graaf

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter

Northland business owners are calling for parts of the region with high vax rates to be moved into the orange traffic light setting without delay so they're not ''held to ransom'' by low jab areas.

