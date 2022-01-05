Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland's Longroom, Taranaki Base Hospital named as new location of interest

There are a total of 31 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today. 14 are in Auckland, one is in Waikato, 12 are in Bay of Plenty and four in Lakes. Video / NZ Herald

Popular Auckland bar Longroom has been named as a Covid-19 location of interest and those who were there on Near Year's Eve after 10pm after being told to isolate.

Patrons who were at the Ponsonby Rd nightclub between 10:07pm on December 31 and 12:50am on January 1 are being told to self-isolate and get a test immediately and on day 5.

People who were at the Taranaki Base Hospital Emergency Department over the New Year's weekend are also being asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

A risk assessment of the department had found no staff needed to be stood down, Taranaki District Health Board's Covid-19 response manager Gillian Campbell said.

The hospital in Westown, New Plymouth, has been named as a location of interest by the Ministry of Health this afternoon.

People who were there between 6.30pm on New Year's Day and 12am on Sunday January 2 must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result."

The exposure site was identified after two people from the same household tested positive for Covid-19. The pair, who are in isolation together in New Plymouth, will be officially added to tomorrow's case numbers.

Investigations had begun to determine if the pair are linked to any current clusters, Campbell said.

"At this stage we're waiting for genome sequencing to get a better understanding of where the virus has come from.

"These people have been between the Bay of Plenty and Taranaki over the New Year holiday so our Public Health team is working to identify any locations of interest which may pose a risk to the public."

Testing rates have been low across the New Year holiday with 276 tests completed throughout the Taranaki region, Campbell said, urging extra vigilance.

Testing centres are open daily at Taranaki Base Hospital from 9am – 3pm and Hāwera Hospital from 10am – 2pm with the ability to increase hours if there was demand.

"With so much travel around the country right now it's important people stay alert to even mild Covid-19 symptoms. People have been away in other regions, and we have visitors from out of the region, so it could be the perfect breeding ground for Covid-19 to come into our community.

"Please don't delay getting tested if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms, get tested to be sure."

Diners who went to Murder Burger Grey Lynn for a late-night snack after the New Year's countdown are also being asked to self-isolate.

The burger outlet on 4/95 Ponsonby Rd was named this afternoon by the Ministry of Health as a location of interest.

Those who were there between 1.50am and 2.10am on January 1 must self-isolate, and test immediately, and on day 5.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health," the ministry said.

"Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch."

Yesterday, those who were at the Returned and Services' Association restaurant in Swanson's West Auckland on the night of New Year's Eve were also asked to self-isolate.

People who were there between Friday, December 31 between 8.30pm to Saturday, January 1 at 12.45am are being asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

A New Year's Eve party was held at the venue.

Meanwhile, public health officials are still searching for people who might have picked up Covid-19 at Auckland escort agency and massage parlour the Pelican Club.

This week the Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre (NRHCC) announced six people linked to the adult entertainment club in central Auckland had tested positive for the virus, after the site became a location of interest on Sunday.

A NRHCC spokesperson said officials had identified a number of contacts through co-ordination with The Pelican Club and standard contact tracing methods.