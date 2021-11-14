Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland War Memorial Museum reopening to public

Tamakai Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum will welcome visitors back from Monday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Three months after closing the doors because of the Delta outbreak, Tamaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum will welcome visitors back at 10am on Monday.

People returning to the galleries will be able to view a new free exhibition, Shelf Life, by award-winning British photographer Mandy Barker that explores the journey of plastic from point of sale to the pristine shores of Henderson Island, part of the Pitcairn Group, showing just how pervasive this growing pollution problem is.

Mask-wearing is compulsory and Government guidelines are firmly encouraged. Photo / Dean Purcell

Visitors can also view Love and Loss, which explores expressions of love, hope and longing shared between friends, families and lovers, as well as many of the museum's permanent displays and taonga.

"Additional health and safety measures have been put in place to ensure that Aucklanders can access their war memorial and their taonga" chief executive Dr David Gaimster said.

"We have a duty of care to our people and the communities we serve that the museum is a safe place to visit."

A new entry management system is in place. Photo / Dean Purcell

Numbers will be limited to 500 people at any one time and QR code scanning and face masks are compulsory for anyone over 12 as a new entry management system is introduced.

Some of the interactive displays will not be available and school visits, public programmes and onsite events are suspended for now.

Some interactive displays will not be working for now. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Tuitui Bistro and Espresso 1929 will be open for cashless food and drink purchases for consumption outside the museum building.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors safely back to their museum," Gaimster said.