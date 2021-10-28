Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland supermarket and two bus rides linked to infected people

The Government is opting against a snap lockdown for Christchurch - even if more cases emerge in the city, PM Jacinda Ardern says. The decision to remain at alert level 2 was consistent with other responses when there is a strong knowledge of the history of the new Covid community cases.

More locations of interest in the Canterbury region, as well as in Auckland, are expected to be released throughout the day after two people tested positive for Covid-19 in Christchurch.

Three new exposure events have been announced in Auckland this afternoon - a supermarket in Glenfield, North Shore, and two bus rides.

• Bus 983 Hibiscus Coast station to Gulf Harbour via Vipond Rd: Auckland. Fri, Oct 22, 12.45pm-12.57pm

• Countdown Glenfield: Corner of Bentley Ave & Glenfield Rd, Glenfield. Tues, Oct 19, 11am-11.40am

• Bus 983 Gulf Harbour to Hibiscus Coast Station: Auckland. Fri, Oct 22, 1.10pm-1.40pm

Countdown Glenfield on the North Shore has been identified as a location of interest. Image / Google

Health officials have released 13 locations of interest or exposure events in Christchurch so far after yesterday's news of the positive cases in the Garden City.

They include several dairies, a number of takeaways including a Burger King, a petrol station and a New World supermarket in the suburb of Bishopdale, where authorities say the two Christchurch cases live.

New World Bishopdale is one of 13 locations of interest listed in Christchurch. Image / Google

The latest anyone with the virus has been out in the community around the country, according to the locations of interest list, was two days ago - in Bishopdale.

A Covid-positive person was at Kens Takeaways, on Sawyers Arms Rd, late on Wednesday afternoon between 4pm and 5pm.

The official advice for anyone who was there at the same time is to monitor your health for 14 days after being exposed and get a test if Covid symptoms develop during that time.

The Hepburn Superette is one of three locations in Glendene, West Auckland, visited by a Covid positive case on Tuesday. Image / Google

In Auckland, the latest anyone with Covid was out and about was three days ago in the West Auckland suburbs of Glendene and Henderson.

Four places of interest have been identified in those suburbs on Tuesday.

Auckland locations visited by positive cases on Tuesday

• Hepburn Superette: 2 Phelps Place, Glendene. Tues, Oct 26, 3.05pm-3.10pm

• West Liquor Glendene: 224 Great North Rd, Glendene. 2.26pm-2.31pm

• Manhattan Superette: 4/1 Thornlow St, Glendene. 2.59pm-3.05pm

• Countdown Lincoln Rd: 185 Universal Drive, Henderson. 11.20am-11.45am

A person with the virus was at the Countdown Lincoln Rd supermarket - on the corner of Universal Drive and Lincoln Rd - between 11.20am and 11.45am.

The three locations affected in Glendene are the Hepburn Superette on Phelps Place - visited by a person with the virus for five minutes between 3.05pm and 3.10pm - and the West Liquor outlet on Great North Rd between 2.26pm and 2.31pm.

The third location of interest in Glendene is the Manhattan Superette, on Thornlow St, which was affected between 2.59pm to 3.05pm that day.

Health officials say people who were at any of those places during those times should monitor their health for a fortnight after being exposed and get a Covid test if symptoms start to show.