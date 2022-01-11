The Ministry of Health said the low number of Covid-19 cases is welcome news. Video / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig / Alex Burton

A third Auckland music festival has been named as a location of interest this afternoon, as well as the Hilton hotel and a number of eateries in Lake Taupō.

Plane Sailing music festival in Victoria Park was listed by the Ministry of Health today. A number of artists performed including British DJ Friction and Shapeshifter between 2.30 and 10.30pm.

Anyone at the festival between 4pm and 9.30pm on Saturday January 8 is being advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after potentially being exposed.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result," the ministry said.

The same advice is being directed at anyone who visited a number of Taupō cafes and restaurants that have also been listed as locations of interest today.

An infected person visited the Robert Harris cafe on January 6 from10.59-12pm, Subway on Roberts St on January 2 from 12.35-12.50pm, Noodle Canteen on Tuwharetoa St on December 29 from 8.29-9pm and the Spoon & Paddle Cafe on December 30 from 8.23-9.14am.

Hilton Lake Taupō has also been listed. Anyone staying at the luxury hotel between 7.45pm on December 29 and 8.30am on December 30 is advised to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 10 days.

Earlier today the Malones Motel in Rotorua was also listed twice as a location of interest.

Anyone at the motel between 3pm on New Year's Day and 3am on January 2, and during the same hours between January 2 and 3, has been told to self-isolate for 10 days.

Just 14 new community cases were announced today, and nine new cases at the border.

A new case in Waikato has been linked to the Hidden Valley Festival in Matakana, north of Auckland.

"Case investigations are ongoing, and locations of interest will be added as they are confirmed," the ministry said.

Last night an Auckland music festival was named as a location of interest, with a person testing positive after attending the Golden Lights event at the Trusts Arena on January 7.

Those at the festival between 1.30pm and 10.45pm were urged to self-monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if they develop.

And a fresh Covid case in Wellington was linked to Auckland's Britomart Block Party on New Year's Eve.

People who attended a drum and bass festival held at Wharepai Domain in Mount Maunganui on January 3 had also earlier been told to isolate and get tested, after an attendee tested positive for Covid.

But that risk has been downgraded and they are now being told just to monitor for symptoms.

"The low number of cases reported today is welcome news, particularly with increasing testing numbers. We thank New Zealanders for the care they have taken over the holiday period while travelling across the country and connecting with friends and family," the ministry said today.

"However, we know case numbers can be quite variable from day to day and it remains likely that there will be a rise again in coming days."

The new community cases are in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, and Wellington. Two cases have popped up in Canterbury and will be officially be added to tomorrow's numbers.