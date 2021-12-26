Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland Christmas partygoers urged to get tested immediately

December 26 2021 There have been 126 new Covid-19 community cases - and seven Omicron cases in MIQ - over the past two days.

December 26 2021 There have been 126 new Covid-19 community cases - and seven Omicron cases in MIQ - over the past two days.

Partygoers who attended an Otara Christmas party are being asked to self-isolate and immediately get tested after a guest tested positive for Covid-19.

A Christmas party held on Thursday December 23 at East Tamaki Community Hall in Otara has been identified as a new location of interest. Anyone who attended this party has been identified as a close contact.

The Ministry of Health is asking anyone who attended this Christmas party between 4pm and 11pm to self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5.

"Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health."

The Ministry of Health is asking people who were out and about today to mask up and maintain physical distancing in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor spaces, as well as scanning in using the Covid-19 Tracer app.

"The vaccine remains our key defence against all variants of Covid-19, including Omicron. We continue to ask everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, including people who are now eligible for a booster dose."

People are still being urged to get tested if they have any symptoms at all, and to stay where they are until they have recovered and received a negative result.

People who test positive while away on holiday will be contacted regarding their ongoing care.

Over the past two days 126 new community cases were recorded.

Community cases include 88 in Auckland, 17 in Waikato, 6 in Bay of Plenty, 13 in Lakes, and one each in Taranaki and Northland.

In the past 24 hours, just five people got their first vaccine and 52 got their second, while 49 got a booster and one had a third primary dose. Vaccination centres were closed for Christmas Day.