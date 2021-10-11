Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland and North Shore Hospital staff positive

Auckland City Hospital. Photo / Michael Craig

Five hospital staff in Auckland have tested positive for Covid-19 since cases emerged over the weekend.

Two Auckland City Hospital staff returned positive tests this morning after another staff member tested positive over the weekend, the Health Ministry said in a 1pm statement.

All three were fully vaccinated, says Auckland District Health Board's Covid-19 incident controller Alex Pimm.

Initial investigations show no links to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) parent case or to each other. "It appears the Covid infections were community-acquired," said Pimm.

Of the three, two were tested at a community testing site while one was tested as part of routine workplace surveillance.

Auckland City Hospital has now identified all contacts of the staff member who tested positive over the weekend to carry out testing on site for staff and patients.

At North Shore Hospital two workers returned positive results today.

This comes after a patient who received treatment in the dialysis unit adjacent to the hospital was reported as Covid-positive on Sunday.

The connection between the three cases is being investigated.

A number of North Shore staff were stood down initially as a precaution, and all who have been tested returned negative results.

The dialysis unit remains open but there are measures in place to manage potential risks to patients and staff.

This includes the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and intensive cleaning between each group of patients, and plans to use a mix of rapid PCR and rapid antigen testing for staff before starting their shifts.

The advice for Auckland DHB patients and whānau who have been at their sites is that they do not need to take action in regard to these cases unless they are contacted by public health or the DHB.

"Ninety-eight per cent of our staff have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which we know reduces the likelihood of onward transmission as well as serious illness," said Pimm.

"With more than 12,000 staff, the DHB is one of the biggest employers in Auckland so it is not unexpected that there will be staff members who acquire Covid within the community," said the Health Ministry.

"The public can be assured that if they need our care, they will be safe in hospitals," said Pimm.