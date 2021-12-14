Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland Airport passengers told to arrive early to avoid delays

Aucklanders are set free, hundreds of police set to lose their jobs and a new study reveals more on Omicron in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland Airport is abuzz with activity not seen for the past four months, as residents of our largest city are once again allowed to travel around the country.

It seems this is the way people are escaping the city en masse rather than hitting the roads, which are reported to be mostly clear and with traffic free-flowing.

Authorities at Auckland Airport's domestic terminal are telling passengers to arrive at least an hour earlier to avoid any delays or congestion inside and outside the airport.

Passengers are also being encouraged to check-in online before arriving to avoid any delays.

The scene at Auckland Airport this morning, as Aucklanders are allowed to travel again. Photo / Radio NZ

Auckland Airport operations director Anna Castles-Brown told TVNZ's Breakfast show that it was an exciting time for staff and passengers alike.

"The whole of the Auckland Airport whānau - we're just thrilled.

"Airport terminals are places for people and they really come to life when there's people here."

Yesterday, just over 1200 people went through the terminal. Today, up to 20,000 travellers will be there at some point.

Favourite holiday spots revealed

With Auckland's borders officially opening up today, airports around the country are also experiencing a buzz of activity as they welcome Aucklanders into their respective towns and regions once again.

Wellington looks to be the favourite spot for those heading out of the city today, with Air New Zealand reporting that 1800 passengers had booked a flight to the capital.

Christchurch is a close second favourite, with 1700 customers due to head to the Garden City from Auckland today.

Queenstown is set to welcome more than 1200 travellers from the City of Sails.

A spokeswoman for the Wellington Airport said there are 17,900 seats scheduled at the airport and 17 return flights to Auckland.

There is, however, an ongoing issue with Airway's instrument landing system, which may disrupt turbo prop flights.

"At this stage, all jet planes are operating as scheduled," she said.

"So far, four regional flights have been cancelled this morning. The total number of disrupted flights today will depend on how quickly weather conditions improve, and when the Airway's issue is resolved."